Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Leaves Two Kindergartens Damaged
The damaged preschools are located in the Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.
No one was injured. The children and their teachers were in shelters during the attack.Read also: Russian forces strike Donetsk region settlement with Smerch MRLS, killing three, including 13-year-old
Law enforcement officers are documenting damage in six districts of the capital. Investigative teams, explosives experts, rescuers, and other specialized services continue to work at the scene.
As Ukrinform reported, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 12 had risen to four.
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