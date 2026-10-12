Russian Drone Strikes Civilian Infrastructure Facility In Vinnytsia
"A Russian attack has resulted in a strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia," Zabolotna wrote.
According to her, all emergency services had already been dispatched to the site.Read also: Russian forces strike Donetsk region settlement with Smerch MRLS, killing three, including 13-year-old
Information about the consequences of the strike is being clarified. A yellow-level air raid alert remains in effect in the city.
As previously reported, a Russian attack on Vinnytsia region on the morning of October 10 damaged seven private houses and caused a fire in an outbuilding.
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