Russia Attacks Six Ukrainian Energy Facilities Today, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky wrote this on the social media platform X.

"It is increasingly evident that Russia is unwilling to accept an energy ceasefire proposed by the United States and intends to continue its terrorist air attacks against our people and communities. Today alone, the Russians have attacked 6 energy facilities in Ukraine. 33 people were wounded across the country," the president stated.

He called for increased pressure on Russian entities, particularly those involved in the production of ballistic missiles and Shahed drones.

Zelensky: Social media feels easier to breathe in after attacks on Yandex

Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and all EU member states for adopting a new package of EU sanctions targeting Russia's military-industrial complex.

As previously reported, on October 11, US President Donald Trump stated that an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine would supposedly take effect on Sunday.

President Zelensky said he had been unaware of such an agreement but confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire if Russia also stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had received the relevant orders following the US president's announcement.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine