Russian Drone Attacks Destroy Lubricant Manufacturing Plant In Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the company's press service reported this on its official website.

"Between October 10 and 11, 2026, a series of successive Russian drone attacks completely destroyed KSM PROTEC's lubricant manufacturing facilities," the company stated.

KSM PROTEC was part of Ukraine's industrial sector, supplying the domestic market with lubricants and contributing to the development of local manufacturing, the statement said.

Russian forces attack Lozova in Kharkiv region with drones: Woman killed, seven others injured

The complete destruction of the production facilities has forced the company to suspend its manufacturing operations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of the morning of October 11, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration had reported that 11 facilities in Bucha district had been damaged by Russian drone strikes over the preceding day.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine