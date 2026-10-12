Zelensky: Ukraine Attacks No Energy Facilities Last Night, While Russia Struck Petrol Stations And Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the president made these remarks in an interview with Fox News, excerpts of which were published on Telegram.

"We never communicate what we will do next in our operations. Last night, we did not attack any energy facilities on the territory of Russia because President Trump said that there would be an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. We did not attack, while Russia attacked our gas stations, energy infrastructure, and other facilities," Zelensky said.

In his view, this was Putin's response to President Trump.

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"And the message from Russia was very clear – they don't know anything about the energy ceasefire. It's a pity, because they always find reasons not to stop this war. Which is why I think we need more pressure on Russia," the president noted.

As previously reported, on October 11, Trump stated that an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine would supposedly take effect on Sunday and urged both sides not to violate it.

President Zelensky said he had been unaware of such an agreement but confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire if Russia also stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the relevant orders following Trump's announcement regarding the proposed energy ceasefire.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine