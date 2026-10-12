Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Attack On Hlukhiv Leaves Two People Injured

Russian Attack On Hlukhiv Leaves Two People Injured


Date: 2026-10-12 03:06:16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Russian forces launched strikes on the city of Hlukhiv. According to preliminary information, two people were injured," the statement said.

The attack damaged private residential properties and a non-residential building. Fires also broke out, creating a risk of further spread.

Read also: Russian forces strike Donetsk region settlement with Smerch MRLS, killing three, including 13-year-old

Due to the threat of repeated attacks, emergency workers temporarily suspended operations. All fires have now been extinguished.

As Ukrinform reported, between the morning of October 11 and the morning of October 12, Russian forces launched more than 80 strikes on 22 settlements in Sumy region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

MENAFN12102026000193011044ID1111797021



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search