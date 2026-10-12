Russian Attack On Hlukhiv Leaves Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"Russian forces launched strikes on the city of Hlukhiv. According to preliminary information, two people were injured," the statement said.

The attack damaged private residential properties and a non-residential building. Fires also broke out, creating a risk of further spread.

Russian forces strike Donetsk region settlement with Smerch MRLS, killing three, including 13-year-old

Due to the threat of repeated attacks, emergency workers temporarily suspended operations. All fires have now been extinguished.

As Ukrinform reported, between the morning of October 11 and the morning of October 12, Russian forces launched more than 80 strikes on 22 settlements in Sumy region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine