Russian Forces Attack Roshen Confectionery Factory's Production Complex In Vinnytsia
"ROSHEN Corporation's production complex in Vinnytsia was struck by Russia. Thanks to the timely activation of the warning system and the prompt evacuation, the lives of employees were saved," the statement said.
The corporation officially denied claims made by Russian propagandists that its facilities were allegedly involved in drone manufacturing.Read also: Russian drone attacks destroy lubricant manufacturing plant in Kyiv region
"The corporation's facilities manufacture confectionery products and do not produce drones or other military-related goods. The production complex in Vinnytsia is a civilian facility," the company stated.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 12, a Russian drone struck a civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia. The resulting fire was extinguished.
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