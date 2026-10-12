Injury Toll After Russian Strike On Kharkiv Apartment Building Rises To 23
Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.Read also: Injury toll after Russian attack on Kyiv rises to four
High-angle rescue workers are clearing rubble and dismantling damaged structures on the upper floors of a nine-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district of the city. Municipal workers and equipment have also been deployed to assist with the operations.
Russian drone strikes a high-rise apartment building in Kharkiv / Photo: Viacheslav Madiievskyi
As Ukrinform previously reported, 22 people had initially been reported injured after a Russian drone struck a nine-story apartment building in Kharkiv.
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