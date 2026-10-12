Russian Drone Strikes High-Rise Apartment Building In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District
"In the Darnytskyi district, a UAV struck a 25-story residential building between the 12th and 16th floors. Cars are also on fire in the building's courtyard," Klitschko said.
Emergency services are on their way to the scene.Read also: Russian forces attack Lozova in Kharkiv region with drones: Woman killed, seven others injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 15:20 on Monday, October 12, four people had been injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv.
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