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Russian Drone Strikes High-Rise Apartment Building In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District

Russian Drone Strikes High-Rise Apartment Building In Kyiv's Darnytskyi District


Date: 2026-10-12 03:06:14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"In the Darnytskyi district, a UAV struck a 25-story residential building between the 12th and 16th floors. Cars are also on fire in the building's courtyard," Klitschko said.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

Read also: Russian forces attack Lozova in Kharkiv region with drones: Woman killed, seven others injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of 15:20 on Monday, October 12, four people had been injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv.

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UkrinForm

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