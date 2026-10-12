Zelensky: Russia Not Complying With Energy Ceasefire As Of Now

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the president reported this on Facebook.

"A report from the negotiating team following its meetings in the United States and based on daily communication with the American President's team. Ukraine is ready for real decisions and de-escalatory steps to bring an end to this war closer. Ukraine has supported the energy ceasefire. Our position is absolutely clear: Ukraine is ready to guarantee the energy ceasefire, as announced by the American President, and Russia must take corresponding steps," Zelensky stated.

He noted that, as of now, Russia has not been observed complying with the conditions announced by the US president.

Russia attacks six Ukrainian energy facilities today, Zelensky says

In particular, Zelensky recalled that attacks on energy infrastructure took place yesterday and continued today. Air raid alerts have sounded throughout Ukraine all day, Russian Shahed drones have been deployed, and airstrikes with guided bombs have continued.

"If these strikes are indeed Russia's response to the U.S. President's statement, it means the Russians have squandered yet another opportunity to bring peace closer. A lot depends on America's position for de-escalation to actually succeed. Pressure on Russia is needed. We continue to communicate with the American side at all levels. We defined the next steps and the diplomatic framework," the president said.

As previously reported, on October 11, US President Donald Trump stated that an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine would supposedly take effect on Sunday.

President Zelensky said he had been unaware of such an agreement but confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a ceasefire if Russia also stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had received the relevant orders following the US president's announcement.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine