Russians Attack Transport Infrastructure Facility In Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region reported this on Facebook.

Fires broke out at two locations. Due to the threat of further strikes, rescuers were unable to begin firefighting operations for some time. Once the security situation had stabilised, the fires were extinguished.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Russian drone strikes civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian army launched repeated attacks on the Zhytomyr region starting on the evening of October 11. Railway and energy infrastructure facilities in the Korosten district were targeted.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine