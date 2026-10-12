Air Assault Forces Deny Reports Of Russian Advance Near Sadky In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 8th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook.

The corps emphasised that Sadky and all nearby positions remain under the control of Ukraine's Defence Forces, and the situation in the area is stable.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time DeepState has published unverified information and misled its readers. Before changing the line on the map, it would be enough to contact the communications department of the 8th Air Assault Corps. We are open to cooperation," the statement said.

Russians attack transport infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk fronts, the Russian army carried out four strikes using guided aerial bombs and launched 35 attacks over the previous day.

Photo: Air Assault Forces