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Jordan, Malaysia Sign Agreements On Consultations, Diplomatic Training

Jordan, Malaysia Sign Agreements On Consultations, Diplomatic Training


Date: 2026-10-12 03:05:26

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Sunday met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan on the sidelines of the state visit by His Majesty King Abdullah to Malaysia.

Safadi and Hasan signed two exchanges of notes covering bilateral consultations between Jordan and Malaysia and cooperation between the Jordan Diplomatic Institute and the Malaysian Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations, according to a ministry statement.

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Jordan Times

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