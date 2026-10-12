Jordan, Malaysia Sign Agreements On Consultations, Diplomatic Training

Safadi and Hasan signed two exchanges of notes covering bilateral consultations between Jordan and Malaysia and cooperation between the Jordan Diplomatic Institute and the Malaysian Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations, according to a ministry statement.

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