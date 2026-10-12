King, In Call With Saudi Crown Prince, Condemns Attacks On Saudi Arabia, Expresses Solidarity With Saudi People

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, during a phone call on Monday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, extended his condolences over the victims of the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

His Majesty reiterated Jordan's condemnation of these attacks, affirming its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for the country's measures, under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, to ensure its security, sovereignty, and safety of its people, according to a Royal Court statement.

For his part, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his condolences over the death of a Jordanian citizen as a result of these attacks, and wished the injured Jordanians a speedy recovery.