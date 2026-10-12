Islamic Charity Center Association Launches Annual Winter Relief Campaign Across Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Islamic Charity Center Association has launched its annual winter aid campaign to provide support and relief to underprivileged families, orphans, and low-income households across the Kingdom.

The association has begun collecting financial and in-kind donations to distribute space heaters (kerosene and gas stoves), blankets, winter clothing, fuel supplies, and food packages ahead of the winter season.

Assistance will be distributed based on field social research conducted by the society's 62 community service centers operating across governorates.

The association announced that in-kind donations can be arranged via its designated phone lines (0788410410, 0790410410, and 0788290290). Financial contributions can be deposited into its account at the Jordan Islamic Bank (Shmeisani Branch, Account No. 46100) or via the CliQ electronic wallet framework using the alias code "ic05".

//Petra// AF