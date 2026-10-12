JPA, MEU Sign Cooperation Memorandum To Align Media Education With Market Needs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- The Jordan Press Association (JPA) and Middle East University (MEU) signed a memorandum of cooperation on Monday to strengthen partnerships between academic institutions and the media job market, aiming to keep pace with digital and technological transformations in the sector.

JPA President Tareq Momani and MEU President Salam Al-Mahadeen signed the agreement in the presence of academic staff and members of the JPA Board.

The memorandum aims to provide hands-on training for journalism students, strengthen their practical and technical skills, and boost their workforce readiness, while also offering a dedicated scholarship to support their academic and professional journeys.

Al-Mahadeen stated that the collaboration reflects the university's commitment to building effective national partnerships that expose students to professional realities. She emphasized that the agreement equips students to handle digital developments while adhering to core journalistic standards of verification and professional responsibility.

For his part, Momani praised MEU's academic standing and institutional reputation, commending its initiative to expand cooperation with national bodies. He highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between academic theory and practical application to prepare students for current industry requirements.

Following the signing, the JPA delegation toured MEU's Faculty of Media, inspecting its studios and training infrastructure. Dean of the Faculty of Media Ramez Abuhasirah provided an overview of the faculty's technical capabilities and equipment designed to enhance practical learning and enable students to adapt to dynamic media environments.

//Petra// AF