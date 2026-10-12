Tourism Minister Emphasizes Academic, Practical Alignment At AAUC Graduation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ammon Applied University College (AAUC), underscored on Monday the importance of continuously updating academic and training programs to meet local, regional, and international labor market requirements in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Speaking at the college's graduation ceremony on Monday, Hijazin urged graduates to pursue continuous learning, master foreign languages, and keep pace with technological developments and artificial intelligence. He emphasized that field experience, discipline, and perseverance are fundamental to career advancement.

The ceremony marked the graduation of students across several disciplines, including bachelor's degrees in hotel management and event management, alongside diplomas in hotel management and culinary arts. The event was attended by hospitality industry representatives, board members, faculty, and graduates' families.

Dean of the College Ibrahim Al-Kurdi stated that the institution's mission extends beyond academic instruction to equipping students with practical skills and directly connecting educational outcomes with the evolving needs of the tourism industry.

Hani Dabbas, General Manager of the Crowne Plaza Amman, Vice Chairman of the Jordan Hotel Association, and board member of the college, shared his career trajectory which began as a student at Ammon College highlighting the value of hands-on training, English language proficiency, and leadership skills in achieving professional success.

The ceremony included speeches by graduating students, the honoring of top academic achievers, and the presentation of diplomas, concluding with the presentation of the college's commemorative shield to the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities.

//Petra// AF