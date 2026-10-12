Lebanese President Welcomes EU Decision To Launch 3-Year Security Assistance Mission

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed on Monday a decision by European Union foreign ministers to establish a new support mission in Lebanon to provide advice and assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and Internal Security Forces (ISF) for a three-year term.

In a statement issued by the presidential palace, Aoun stated, "Lebanon welcomes the European Union's decision to establish a new mission to support Lebanese military and security institutions. This decision reflects a firm European commitment to Lebanon's security and stability, as well as confidence in the army and internal security forces as the legitimate entities tasked with protecting the nation and its citizens." Aoun added that the mission, through its provision of expertise, training, and advisory support, will bolster the capacity of state institutions to extend government authority across all Lebanese territory and secure its borders, in alignment with official policy to restrict weapons exclusively to legitimate state forces.

The Lebanese president expressed appreciation to the EU and its member states, affirming that Lebanon will extend full cooperation to ensure the success of the mission as part of broader efforts to stabilize the country and reinforce state institutions.

//Petra// AF