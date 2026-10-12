Toolslash Launches Free Browser-Based Utility Suite With Zero Telemetry

MENAFN - GetNews)Toolslash Online Tools PlatformHigh-performance utility engine engineered to scale to thousands of everyday tools; all processing prioritises privacy and speed.

KOLKATA, India - Oct. 12, 2026 - ToolSlash today launched a free online utility platform offering high-performance calculators, converters, text tools, media optimisers and hundreds of more tools that run primarily inside the user's browser. The suite emphasises zero telemetry and client-side processing so data stays private and tools load quickly.

The platform is built to support a long-term catalogue of up to 10,000 different everyday utility tools. Its reusable engine treats each individual tool as a lightweight configuration file hosted in a libSQL database, enabling fast loading and straightforward expansion without rebuilding the core system for every new utility. All utility tools are in one platform, easily searchable, and with a clean, user-friendly UI design that no Vibe-coded app can beat.

“We want the Toolslash platform to be the go-to website if you need any online tool, such as a pdf extracter, file conversion, EPUB reader, or markdown content preview, you name it; we got everything. Nothing to install; no signup or payment needed," said Araix Rand, creator of ToolSlash.“We designed ToolSlash so the majority of work happens locally in the browser whenever possible. The architecture is deliberately simple and scalable, one reusable engine, config-driven tools, and a clear path to thousands of utilities that people actually need.”

All tools on the platform are free to use with no premium tiers or required accounts. ToolSlash plans to sustain the service through advertising and voluntary donations.

The initial catalogue already includes tools across math, text processing, converters, web utilities, documents, finance, education, and publishing. Users can explore the full suite at

Here are a few of the most used tools:

Case Converter, WordPress Theme Detector, WYSIWYG Markdown Editor, Password Generator, Amazon KDP Keyword Research Tool

About ToolSlash

ToolSlash is a free, privacy-focused platform of everyday online utility tools. Built with a reusable, config-driven engine and prioritised for client-side performance, the platform aims to grow into a comprehensive catalogue of 10,000 practical online tools while keeping user data private and the service free.