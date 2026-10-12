Vektora Publishes A Forecasting Record That Shows Misses Beside Hits

MENAFN - GetNews)"Vektora scores its briefs on a public record at vektora/scorecard."Vektora, which prepares scenario briefs for institutional clients, adopted a new analytical method on 8 October 2026 and scores it in a separate section of a public record. Each brief ends with dated signposts checked against public facts, and the firm states that briefs already on the record cannot be removed.

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - October 12, 2026 - Vektora, which prepares scenario briefs for a limited number of institutional clients, has begun scoring its work under a new analytical method adopted on 8 October 2026. Briefs made under the method are scored in a separate section of the firm's public record. Vektora states that briefs made under its earlier method remain on that record and that none can be removed.

Each brief takes one question that bears on a decision and builds twelve separate worlds from it, one for each catalyst that could move the answer. Every world assumes its own catalyst happens. The worlds are not weighted by how likely each catalyst is, and Vektora states that this judgement belongs to the reader. The firm describes the result as an aid to forecasting rather than a forecast.

Each brief ends with dated signposts, which are public facts that settle on known dates. When a date passes, the outcome is marked on the record whether or not it matched. Misses are published beside hits.

"Most forecasting is unfalsifiable by construction," said Aaron Trubic, Managing Director of Red Label, the strategic intelligence practice whose method Vektora implements. "If a view is never dated and never scored, it cannot be wrong, which also means it was never worth much. We date everything before the event and we leave the record alone afterwards. The misses stay up."

A brief recorded on 8 October 2026 asks whether the Federal Reserve will raise rates at its meeting on 27 and 28 October, days before the midterm elections. It records a most likely landing of about 4.38 percent, with half of the twelve worlds between 4.18 and 4.55 percent. The outcome will be marked on the record after the meeting.

Vektora publishes its own limits alongside the briefs. It does not put odds on events, it works from open sources unless a client supplies more, and it states that each run differs a little and that the overall picture holds better than any single figure.

The record is public at vektora/scorecard. Briefs are prepared by introduction.

About Vektora

Vektora prepares scenario briefs for a limited number of clients. Each brief takes one question that matters to a decision and shows where the answer could land and which dated facts will tell you first. It implements the method set out in The Shape of Outcomes by Aaron Trubic, Managing Director of the strategic intelligence practice Red Label.