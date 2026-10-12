MENAFN - GetNews)"vividworks 3d configurator"VividWorks delivers one of the best 3D configurator solutions, with developing AI capabilities, for businesses looking to simplify the customization and sale of complex, bespoke products.

Oulu, Finland - October 12, 2026 - VividWorks, one of the best 3D configurator solutions for B2B sales, combines interactive 3D visualization, product customization, rule-based configuration, and CPQ capabilities to help businesses create more engaging and efficient sales experiences.

B2B products are often highly configurable, with multiple materials, components, finishes, and product rules that buyers need to understand before making a decision. Traditional static images, catalogues, and technical specifications can make these combinations difficult to visualize, creating uncertainty and increasing back-and-forth between buyers and sales teams.

VividWorks addresses these challenges with 3D product configuration, allowing customers to explore product options and see updates instantly. With augmented reality (AR), buyers can also visualize their products in their real context, creating a more immersive experience.

The platform also combines 3D visualization with Visual CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) capabilities, connecting product customization with pricing and quoting workflows. This helps reduce manual tasks, boost quote accuracy, and give more time to focus on conversations.

VividWorks also supports integration with business systems including ERP, CRM, eCommerce, and other product-related platforms, helping connect configuration data with wider sales and operational workflows.

“We're harnessing the power of 3D visualization and configuration to redefine how businesses and individuals interact with products. This transformation isn't just about software; it's about creating immersive, interactive experiences that empower customers to visualize and customize products in unprecedented ways.” - Jarkko Leppälahti, CEO of VividWorks

About VividWorks

Founded in 2006, VividWorks is a Finland-based technology company headquartered in Oulu. Its 3D configuration and CPQ platform helps businesses customize, visualize, price, and quote complex products in real time. The company serves businesses across markets including Europe, the UK, the US, and Japan, with solutions for furniture, kitchen and bath, building supplies, retail and eCommerce, modular products, and more. VividWorks is also investing in AI to make product configuration and room planning smarter and more efficient.

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