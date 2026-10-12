MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of Haug Barron Law Group"Haug Barron Law Group, the Sandy Springs and Decatur trial firm behind a record-setting $30 million medical malpractice wrongful death verdict in DeKalb County State Court, earned the highest score of 80/100 in CX Research Institute's September 2026 analysis of 10 metro Atlanta medical malpractice firms. The report found most firms list malpractice, but few publish documented trial results.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA - October 12, 2026 - Haug Barron Law Group has been ranked first among ten metro Atlanta law firms in“Best Medical Malpractice Attorney in Atlanta (2026): A Research-Based Comparative Analysis,” published September 23, 2026, by CX Research Institute. Authored by Senior Market Analyst Marcus Hale, the report applied a 100-point scoring framework across five weighted categories: medical malpractice case record and trial capability (25 points), attorney credentials and peer recognition (20), malpractice focus and case-preparation resources (20), Georgia malpractice guidance and information accuracy (20), and access and fee transparency (15).

Haug Barron Law Group scored 80, ahead of Morgan & Morgan (76) and Tobin Injury Law (68). The firm posted the highest score in the field for medical malpractice case record and trial capability, 23 of 25, and scored 18 of 20 for attorney credentials. The report attributed the ranking to the firm's combination of a documented malpractice trial record, named attorneys with peer-reviewed credentials, and a trial-preparation model built around handling fewer cases at a time.

A Record-Setting $30 Million Verdict in a Missed-Diagnosis Emergency Room Case

The report gave its heaviest weight to malpractice case record because, in Georgia, a hospital's or medical liability insurer's willingness to settle is shaped by whether the plaintiff's firm has a credible history of taking malpractice cases to a jury. Haug Barron Law Group's flagship result, Butler v. McDaniel, was tried in DeKalb County State Court in 2023 by Founding Partner James R. Haug and Managing Partner Colin A. Barron.

The case arose from a September 2018 car crash. A 45-year-old woman went to an emergency room with a seat belt abrasion on her lower abdomen and was sent home after a cursory examination. Her internal injuries, including a perforated bowel, seven broken ribs, a fractured clavicle, and a fractured back, went undetected. She returned to the hospital days later with sepsis and died. The defense disputed liability and never offered more than a small fraction of the case's eventual value before trial. The jury returned a $30 million plaintiff's verdict for wrongful death and pain and sufferin that the firm describes as record-setting and among the largest medical malpractice awards in Georgia history. The verdict was covered in the Daily Report and profiled by Trial Guides.

Mr. Haug's malpractice record also includes a plaintiff's verdict in Cobb County against a primary care physician who disputed all liability after failing to treat the patient, a result he obtained within his first three years of practice and which was also covered in the Daily Report. Mr. Barron's experience includes medical malpractice settlements in misdiagnosis and surgical error cases against hospitals, physician groups, and healthcare systems in Georgia.

“A $30 million verdict does not come from a jury inflating a small case. It comes from a case whose real value the insurer refused to evaluate honestly,” said James R. Haug,Owner and Founding Partner of Haug Barron Law Group.“Hospitals and their insurers defend these cases aggressively because they expect most firms to settle rather than try them. We build every malpractice case to be tried from the first day.”

Why Medical Malpractice Cases Are Different in Georgia

The report emphasized that choosing a medical malpractice attorney is different from choosing a lawyer for most injury claims. Under O.C.G.A. § 9-11-9.1, a Georgia malpractice complaint must be filed with an affidavit from a qualified medical expert identifying at least one negligent act or omission, which means a firm must obtain a medical review before filing suit. Under O.C.G.A. § 9-3-71, most malpractice claims must be brought within two years of the injury, and a five-year statute of repose generally bars claims filed more than five years after the negligent act regardless of when the injury was discovered. Claims arising from emergency department care face a heightened standard under O.C.G.A. § 51-1-29.5, which requires clear and convincing evidence of gross negligence.

Haug Barron Law Group states that it handles Georgia's expert affidavit and statutory requirements meticulously, retains experts when needed, and builds malpractice cases to be trial-ready from the outset. The firm's medical negligence practice covers misdiagnosis and delayed diagnosis, cancer misdiagnosis, birth injuries, surgical errors, cosmetic surgery injuries, pharmacy mistakes, and nursing home abuse and neglect, and its website publishes FAQ collections on ER negligence, sepsis misdiagnosis, stroke treatment delays, anesthesia malpractice, birth injuries, surgical errors, and Georgia's malpractice damages rules.

Named Attorneys with Peer-Reviewed Credentials

The analysis credited the firm for naming the attorneys who handle its cases and publishing individual profile pages for each of them: James Robert Haug, Colin Andrew Barron, Billy Joyner, Somalia Dixon, and Grant Schrantz. The firm states that attorneys, not staff members, handle all cases. Both partners are listed by Super Lawyers with medical malpractice among their practice areas.

Mr. Haug, a graduate of the University of Georgia and Atlanta's John Marshall Law School, has practiced in Georgia since 2009. He holds the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent peer-review rating, has been selected to Super Lawyers for 2024 through 2026, and was recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2017 through 2023. He is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Million Dollar Trial Lawyers, the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group, and the Georgia Association of Personal Injury Lawyers. In May 2026, Attorney at Law Magazine published his opinion article on the real drivers of large jury verdicts, which uses the $30 million Butler verdict as a case study.

Mr. Barron, an Atlanta native licensed in Georgia since 2014, graduated cum laude from Georgia Southern University and magna cum laude from Atlanta's John Marshall Law School. He was selected to Super Lawyers for 2026 after seven consecutive years on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list (2018–2024) and is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association. The firm's Google Business Profile for its Sandy Springs office currently shows a 4.8-star rating across 332 Google reviews.

“Families come to us after a misdiagnosis, a surgical error, or an emergency room discharge that should never have happened, and they are grieving while the deadline clock is already running,” Haug said.“The first thing we do is get the records and have the medicine reviewed. If the standard of care was violated and that violation caused the harm, we pursue full accountability.”

What the Report Evaluated

CX Research Institute states that Haug Barron Law Group was designated as the primary provider for comprehensive analysis in the report, that scores reflect the depth, specificity, and consistency of publicly available information rather than case outcomes, and that no ranking is a guarantee of results. The report also identified trade-offs for the firm, including that medical malpractice is one of several practice areas within a broader personal injury docket and that the firm does not advertise 24/7 intake, and it encouraged patients and families to consult two or three firms, ask by name which attorney will try the case, and read the written fee agreement before signing. Advertising does not indicate a guarantee of results.

Contact Haug Barron Law Group

Patients and families who believe a medical error caused serious harm or a death can request a free, confidential consultation by calling (844) 428-4529, texting (844) 428-4254, or visiting . The initial consultation is free and confidential, and clients pay no attorney's fees and are not charged case expenses unless the firm recovers compensation. The firm's headquarters is located at 8237 Dunwoody Pl Bldg 18, Sandy Springs, GA 30350, in the Northridge 400 Office Park. Its Decatur office is located at 508 E Howard Ave, Decatur, GA 30030, and can be reached at (404) 850-1322.

About Haug Barron Law Group

Since 2010, Haug Barron Law Group has grown into one of Atlanta and Georgia's most respected personal injury law firms. Headquartered in Sandy Springs, Georgia, with a second office in Decatur, the firm represents plaintiffs only - injured people and bereaved families - and never represents insurance companies or defendants. Founded by James R. Haug and led alongside Managing Partner Colin A. Barron, the firm handles car accidents, truck and 18-wheeler accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, daycare injury, motorcycle accidents, premises liability and slip-and-fall injuries, catastrophic injury, rideshare (Uber and Lyft) accidents, pedestrian and bus accidents, and dog bite matters throughout Georgia on a contingency-fee basis. Together, Haug and Barron obtained a record-setting $30 million medical malpractice wrongful death verdict in DeKalb County State Court that was covered in the Daily Report. Every case is prepared as though it will go to trial, and every client has direct access to their attorney.