Mailmycard Launches Handwritten Cards Posted Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews)"A handwritten MailMyCard thank-you card with its kraft envelope, written with a real pen"MailMyCard, an India-based service, writes customers' messages with a real pen on cardstock and posts them tracked to any country. Shops and sales teams can connect their tools to send a handwritten card for each order or closed deal.

India - October 12, 2026 - MailMyCard ( ), an online handwritten card service, has made its service available to customers in India and abroad. People can type a message, choose a handwriting style and have it written with a real pen on cardstock and posted to a recipient in any country. Businesses can connect an online shop or customer relationship management (CRM) system so that a handwritten thank-you card is sent for each order or closed deal.

How the service works

A customer types a message and selects one of the available handwriting styles, or uploads a handwriting font. A pen then writes the message on paper, using one of more than 100 illustrated card designs for birthdays, thank-yous, festivals and business occasions. MailMyCard addresses the envelope, packs the card and posts it with tracked delivery, so the sender can follow its progress online.

Cards are written on business days and posted within three business days of the order. Typical delivery times are 3 to 7 days within India and 6 to 15 days to the Gulf, Asia, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States, Canada and Australia, depending on the destination. Customers who are new to posting cards abroad can read MailMyCard's guide to sending a postcard, which covers stamps, where to post and how long delivery takes.

Connections for online shops and sales teams

For businesses, MailMyCard connects to existing tools so cards are sent without manual address entry:



Shopify, WooCommerce and Stripe: a handwritten thank-you can be sent to the shipping address of each paid order.

HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho, Attio, monday, Keap and Close: a card can be sent to the contact when a deal is won. Zapier, Make, n8n, Google Sheets and an API: for other tools and lists of customers.

Businesses comparing handwritten card providers can find a side-by-side overview of costs, postage, minimums and countries served in MailMyCard's comparison of handwritten card services.

Availability

The service is available now at mailmycard. It has no subscription: customers add money to a wallet and pay for each card when it is sent. Businesses that send 50 or more cards can contact the company about volume arrangements.

About MailMyCard

MailMyCard is a handwritten card service based in India, founded in 2026. A real pen writes each message on paper, and the card is posted to any country with tracked delivery. Its mission is to make a handwritten note as easy to send as a message. Individuals use it for birthdays, thank-yous and thinking-of-you notes, and businesses connect their shop or CRM to send a card for each order or won deal.

Media contact: MailMyCard,...,