Moneybuddy Gets SME Loans As Low As 1.6% For Hong Kong E-Commerce And F&B Operators At No Cost

MENAFN - GetNews) A soft credit check and a single enquiry let e-commerce sellers and food and beverage operators compare SME financing across more than 30 Hong Kong lenders without committing to a hard application.

HONG KONG, China - October 12, 2026 - MoneyBuddy, an independent loan matching platform that compares offers across more than 30 licensed banks and finance companies without ever lending its own money, is highlighting how its SME Loan matching service applies to two Hong Kong business owner groups whose financing needs often do not fit conventional bank documentation, namely e-commerce sellers waiting on marketplace payouts and food and beverage operators running cash-heavy, thin-margin operations. The service matches businesses with at least one year of operating history to working capital, equipment and expansion financing of up to HK$2,000,000 or more, across repayment terms of 6 to 96 months, at no cost to the borrower.

E-commerce sellers in Hong Kong typically carry two recurring costs, inventory and marketing spend, against payouts that settle on a marketplace or payment gateway's own schedule rather than the seller's. That timing gap is where a working capital shortfall most often appears. Within MoneyBuddy's lender network, some lenders will treat a seller's marketplace or payment gateway payout statements as income when assessing an application, widening the documentation MoneyBuddy can present on a seller's behalf. MoneyBuddy works by lender category only, tier-1 banks, virtual banks, licensed money lenders and specialty SME lenders, and never names or ranks an individual platform or lender.

"An e-commerce seller's bank statement often doesn't show their real sales volume, because the money sits with the platform before it's paid out," said Jacky Tong, Managing Director of MoneyBuddy. "We compare a seller's enquiry against more than 30 lenders in a single submission that takes about two minutes, and it costs the seller nothing to find out which of them will read a payout statement as income."

Food and beverage businesses present a different profile to lenders. Restaurants and cafes tend to run cash-heavy, thin-margin operations, which affects how a given lender weighs approval odds even when the business is established and trading well. MoneyBuddy runs a soft credit check only during the matching stage, which leaves no mark on the business owner's credit file, so an F&B operator can see what offers exist across the lender network before a hard credit check occurs at all. A hard check happens only once the owner chooses to proceed with a specific lender's offer.

"A restaurant owner who has just been turned down by one bank is often reluctant to apply again anywhere else, because every hard enquiry sits on the file," said Jacky Tong, Managing Director of MoneyBuddy. "Comparing offers across more than 30 lenders on a soft check first means they can see where they stand before a single hard enquiry is on the table."

The SME Loan matching service works the same way MoneyBuddy structures every loan category it covers: one online enquiry is compared simultaneously across the lender network, rather than requiring the business owner to apply to each institution separately. MoneyBuddy's consultants work on fixed salaries rather than commission, so the APR a borrower is shown is passed through from the lender with no markup added. Where a borrower proceeds, consultants take the matched offer back to the lender to negotiate on the borrower's behalf, at no cost to the borrower whether or not an offer results.

About MoneyBuddy

MoneyBuddy is an independent loan matching platform operating in Hong Kong under Thunder Financial Holding Limited for more than ten years. It is not a bank and not a licensed money lender, and it never appears on the resulting loan agreement; its consultants are paid a fixed salary rather than a commission on completed loans. The platform has matched more than 2,500 borrowers across personal, SME, mortgage, renovation, tax and medical loans, and has been featured in the global news media channels like USA Today.