SWIT K7 Combines 2,800-Nit Daylight Monitoring With 4K60 HDMI And Built-In SDI Conversion

MENAFN - GetNews) Built for daylight shoots and mixed-signal camera rigs with dual NP-F hot-swap, 2-pin LEMO and USB-C PD power

NANJING, China - October 12, 2026 - SWIT introduces K7, a 7-inch touchscreen cine monitor for video professionals working across daylight locations, HDMI and SDI equipment, and different camera power setups.

K7 combines an optically bonded 1920 × 1080 Full HD display with 2,800 nits of sustained brightness, HDMI 2.0 input up to 4K60p, built-in SDI/HDMI conversion and three power options for different camera rigs. Dual NP-F slots support hot-swapping, while 2-pin LEMO and USB-C PD provide alternative power inputs.

Bridge 4K60 HDMI Cameras into 3G-SDI Workflows

K7 provides HDMI 2.0 and 3G/HD-SDI inputs and loop outputs with built-in conversion between the two formats.

The HDMI interface accepts signals up to 4096 × 2160p60. Incoming HDMI signals are processed internally in HD, with SDI output up to 2048 × 1080p60 over 3G-SDI, including common 1080p, 1080i, 1080psf and 720p production formats.

This allows an HDMI-equipped mirrorless or cinema camera to feed downstream SDI equipment through K7, reducing the need for a separate HDMI-to-SDI converter on the rig.

Swap Batteries Without Losing the Picture

Two integrated NP-F battery slots support hot-swapping, allowing one battery to be replaced while the other keeps the monitor running. Battery-level display helps operators plan changes during production.

From NP-F to LEMO to USB-C PD

In addition to its dual NP-F battery slots, K7 accepts external power through a 2-pin LEMO input from 7-34V DC and USB-C PD from 9-20V.

The three power options allow the same monitor to move between standalone on-camera use, cinema rigs with centralized power and lightweight setups using USB-C PD sources.

All-Metal Construction with Protected Corners

K7 uses an all-metal housing with protective rubber corner guards for repeated rigging, transport and location work. The touchscreen is complemented by a physical scroll/enter control, two function keys and touch lock.

Monitoring Tools and Framing Aids

K7 also provides user LUT support and LUT output over SDI and HDMI, peaking, zebra, false color, waveform, vectorscope and histogram. A frame can be captured to the SD card and overlaid with adjustable transparency over the live image to help reproduce framing or subject placement between takes. Custom anamorphic de-squeeze and a rotatable or flippable interface support specialized lens and vertical camera configurations.

Availability and Pricing

SWIT K7 is now available. Suggested retail pricing, excluding VAT, is:



K7 7-inch 2,800-nit touchscreen cine monitor: EUR 599

MA-K7CAGE monitor cage and sunhood kit: EUR 329

PA-D2L2 D-Tap to 2-pin LEMO cable: EUR 35 PA-ACL2 AC to 2-pin LEMO adapter: EUR 45

K7 includes a 4GB SD card for LUTs, firmware and captured images. The KA-F20S V-mount-to-NP-F regulated 8.4V plate is also available separately.

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About SWIT

SWIT Electronics Co., Ltd. has engineered and manufactured its own equipment for broadcast, cinema and professional video production since 1996. Now in its 30th year, the company employs around 200 people worldwide, including some 60 R&D engineers, and holds more than 100 patents across power systems, wireless transmission and studio lighting. SWIT is headquartered in Nanjing, China, with offices in Germany and the United States providing regional sales and support. Its equipment is relied on in television studios, live productions and on film sets in over 100 countries and regions. For more information visit