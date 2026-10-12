Staying Ahead Of Electrical Failures: Leer Electric Helps Central PA Facilities With Preventative Maintenance, Arc Flash Studies, And NFPA Compliance

MENAFN - GetNews) Leer Electric, a family-owned electrical contractor in Dillsburg serving Central Pennsylvania since 1973, helps manufacturing plants, warehouses, and facilities catch electrical problems early through preventative maintenance, arc flash studies, and NFPA 70E and 70B compliance services. The certified team inspects, tests, and documents electrical systems, performs infrared thermography, and provides arc flash labeling to protect workers and reduce costly downtime.

Dillsburg, PA - October 12, 2026 - The family-owned Dillsburg electrical contractor helps manufacturing plants, warehouses, and facilities across Central Pennsylvania catch electrical problems early, protect workers, and stay compliant with NFPA 70E and 70B standards.

For a manufacturing plant, warehouse, or commercial facility, an unexpected electrical failure is more than an inconvenience. It can mean costly downtime, damaged equipment, and serious safety risks to workers. Leer Electric, the family-owned electrical contractor based in Dillsburg, is helping facilities across Central Pennsylvania stay ahead of those failures through preventative maintenance, arc flash studies, and NFPA 70E and 70B compliance services.

Serving Central PA since 1973, Leer Electric provides comprehensive electrical safety and preventative maintenance programs designed to find problems before they become emergencies. Rather than waiting for something to fail, the company's certified team inspects wiring, equipment, and electrical systems, tests them, and documents their condition, giving facility managers a clear picture of what needs attention and when.

"The failures that shut a facility down are almost always the ones nobody saw coming," said a spokesperson for Leer Electric. "Preventative maintenance is about removing that surprise. When you inspect and test on a regular schedule, you catch the loose connection or the overheating component while it is still a small problem, not after it has taken down a production line or hurt somebody."

A key part of that work is arc flash analysis. An arc flash is a dangerous release of energy that can cause severe injury and equipment damage, and understanding where those hazards exist is essential for protecting workers. Leer Electric performs arc flash studies that identify hazards, determine safe working boundaries, and provide the labeling and documentation facilities need to keep their people safe and their operations compliant.

The company's services are aligned with NFPA 70E and NFPA 70B, the national standards for electrical safety in the workplace and for electrical equipment maintenance. Leer Electric offers NFPA 70E and 70B compliance services, NFPA 70E training for staff, and infrared scanning, also known as thermography, which uses thermal imaging to detect hot spots and failing components that are invisible to the naked eye.

"Compliance is not just about passing an inspection. It is about sending your people home safe," the spokesperson added. "The standards exist because electricity is unforgiving. We help facilities meet those standards, document that they meet them, and build the kind of maintenance program that keeps everyone protected year after year."

Beyond safety and compliance, a well-run preventative maintenance program helps facilities reduce unplanned downtime, extend the life of their equipment, and control repair costs. For operations where every hour of downtime carries a real price, catching problems early is one of the smartest investments a facility can make.

As a full-service electrical contractor with more than five decades of experience, Leer Electric serves manufacturing plants, healthcare facilities, schools, warehouses, and businesses of every kind across Central Pennsylvania, backed by 24-hour emergency service.

Facilities across Central Pennsylvania interested in preventative maintenance, arc flash studies, or NFPA compliance services can request a consultation.

To learn more or request a consultation, visit or call Leer Electric at 717-432-9756.

About Leer Electric

Leer Electric, Inc. is a family-owned electrical contractor based in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, serving commercial, industrial, and residential clients across Central Pennsylvania since 1973. The company handles the full range of electrical work, including design and installation, power distribution, lighting, generators, controls and automation, telecommunications and fiber, preventative maintenance and testing, NFPA 70E and 70B compliance, arc flash services, and EV charger installation for homes and businesses. Leer Electric offers free estimates and 24-hour emergency service. Learn more at .