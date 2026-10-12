Showplusx Launches SFC, An International Fighting Championship Where Fans Hand Out The Awards

MENAFN - GetNews) Round-of-16 bracket and championship belt unveiled. KRW 500 million in prize money, with KRW 100 million going to seven fan awards decided by Candy

(Photo: ShowPlusX)

SEOUL, South Korea - October 12, 2026 - ShowPlusX, the global participatory culture platform, today announced the ShowPlusX Fighting Championship (SFC), an international combat-sports tournament. Season 1 will run from December this year into January.

Season 1 is a 16-fighter, single-elimination tournament for one championship belt: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final, with fighters from around the world. The round-of-16 bracket and the Season 1 belt are already live on showplusx. The fighter line-up, confirmed match-ups and fight dates will be announced in stages.

ShowPlusX is built around the idea that Life is a Show. Fans do not just watch: they back the people on stage and take part in the outcome. After its first competition, the Top Vocal Challenge singing contest, combat sports become the platform's second stage.

In SFC, every fight is decided in the ring and nowhere else. Fan support never touches a result. Instead, fans back fighters with Candy, the platform's way of showing support, and that support picks the winners of the season's awards. There are seven: Striking King, Iron Fist, Kick King, Knockout King, Submission Master, Fighting Spirit and Fan Favorite. Each award collects its own Candy, the running tally for every award is public, and at the end of the season the fighter with the most support takes the award.

All 16 fighters stay in contention for every award until the season ends, even after they are knocked out of the bracket. A fighter who loses in the first round but refuses to back down can still win Fighting Spirit. The aim, ShowPlusX says, is a ring where the fighter who moved the crowd is rewarded alongside the one who won.

The prize money follows the same idea. Of KRW 500 million in total, KRW 300 million goes to the champion and KRW 100 million to the runner-up. The remaining KRW 100 million is shared among the fan-award winners chosen with Candy.

Creators are part of the team. Every fighter gets a creator support team, and any creator can join the team of the fighter they back with one tap, with no approval step and no cap on numbers. Creators tell the fighters' stories through training and behind-the-scenes content and grow their fan base, and the support each fighter draws is shared among the fighter, the creators and the fans. Fighters, fans and creators build each fighter's career together.

"The ring decides who wins. The fans decide who was the best to watch," a ShowPlusX spokesperson said. "We are taking the creator- and fan-driven model we built in music competitions into combat sports, so that every moment in the ring becomes a story fans write with the fighters."

About ShowplusX

ShowPlusX is a global participatory culture platform built on the idea that Life is a Show. It hosts competitions in music, sports and creator content, where fans don't just watch: they vote, back the performers they love with Candy, and help decide the results spread every contestant's story and grow a fandom around them, and the rewards are shared among contestants, creators and fans.