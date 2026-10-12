99% Score In SCAN Supply Chain Security Audit: Securing Every Shipment Of EVA Floor Mats For Export

Against the backdrop of continuously rising global trade compliance thresholds, the evaluation of suppliers by European and American buyers and brand owners has long expanded from“product quality qualification” to security management across the entire supply chain. In-transit cargo theft, tampering, customs clearance delays at destination ports, and supply chain non-compliance - any oversight in a single link can result in losses for entire orders, and even erode years of accumulated brand reputation.

Recently, Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. officially passed the annual SCAN (Supplier Compliance Audit Network) supply chain security audit, with a 99% overall compliance score. All 131 audit items were passed with zero errors, and 8 core dimensions achieved full marks. This makes us one of the few factories in China's EVA floor mat manufacturing sector to pass this authoritative certification with such a high score.

SCAN is a globally recognized supply chain security audit system, with standards aligned with US C-TPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) requirements. It covers 10 major dimensions including physical security, personnel management, cargo transportation, seal management, cybersecurity and risk assessment. With detailed audit items and strict implementation standards, it is a key access threshold for major European and American retailers and brand owners to screen core suppliers. Passing the SCAN audit has become an important benchmark for measuring an export factory's supply chain management capabilities.

This audit covered our entire 6,000 m2 production park and warehouse area. Every node was verified item by item - from perimeter fence security, 24/7 CCTV surveillance and on-site security patrols, to 7-point pre-loading inspection and high-security seal management; from employee background checks and full-time visitor escort policies, to IT cybersecurity controls, data backup and disaster recovery mechanisms; from end-to-end cargo tracking to incident response procedures for abnormal events.

In the end, all 131 scored items across the facility were answered correctly, 33 critical items achieved zero deviations, and 8 major dimensions - physical security, personnel security, procedural security, seal security, business partner requirements and more - all received 100% full marks.

In our view, this 99-point SCAN report is far more than just a“compliance certificate”. Its value to customers is reflected in four core aspects:

1. It installs an“end-to-end security lock” on every shipment

From finished EVA floor mat warehousing, sorting and packing to container sealing and departure, every node follows standardized management procedures. We adopt ISO 17712 compliant high-security seals and strictly implement the VVTT verification process (View seal, Verify number, Tug test, Twist check), eliminating the risk of cargo theft, tampering and unauthorized access at the source. Every carton of mats received by customers is exactly as it was when it left our factory.

2. It enables faster, smoother customs clearance on Europe-US routes

SCAN certification is highly aligned with US C-TPAT standards. Achieving this certification means our supply chain security system has reached internationally customs-recognized levels. This effectively reduces the probability of cargo inspection at destination ports, shortens clearance time, helps customers avoid port detention fees and delivery delays, and makes the supply chain rhythm more predictable.

3. It validates the factory's systematic management capabilities

Supply chain security is never as simple as“adding a few locks and installing a few cameras”. Behind it lies a complete set of institutionalized, traceable and continuously optimized management systems. Passing the SCAN audit with a 99% score demonstrates that Hongle not only has hard strengths in EVA foaming, molding and quality control, but also possesses soft capabilities in supply chain operations and risk management that align with international standards.

4. It is the cornerstone of trust for long-term cooperation

For European and American brand owners and importers, choosing a SCAN-certified factory means choosing lower supply chain risk, more stable delivery guarantees and fewer compliance concerns. Customers no longer need to conduct separate security compliance audits or repeated factory inspections of suppliers - leave the professional work to us, and focus your energy on the market and your customers.

As an export-oriented factory specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of interlocking Eva Floor Mat s, we always believe that true competitiveness lies in every invisible detail. Products must be compliant, packaging must be eco-friendly, and the entire supply chain must be secure and controllable.

If you are looking for a reliable, compliant and trustworthy long-term EVA floor mat supplier, welcome to contact us. Let our systematic security management safeguard your business.

About Us

Guangxi Hongle Plastic Products Co., Ltd. is strategically situated in Long'an County, Nanning City, Guangxi, China. Our prime location offers unparalleled accessibility via various modes of transportation, facilitating smooth logistics and operations. As a testament to our commitment to excellence and global reach, we possess independent import and export rights, positioning us as a leading player in the international market.