Stellantis And Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Broaden Strategic Partnership To Include Advanced Technology And Product Collaboration
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Pune, India, 12 October 2026: Stellantis India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) and its subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEM) today announced the signing of a Definitive Agreement that expands the scope of their long-standing partnership further into advanced technology and product collaboration. It builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2026 and marks an important expansion of the companies' long-standing strategic partnership.
Under the Agreement, TMPV will provide Stellantis access to its advanced product technology and vehicle architecture, which Stellantis will build upon through its product development and engineering capabilities in India to address the requirements of more than 50 global markets, adapting to diverse customer, regulatory and operating requirements. Vehicles developed under the Agreement will be manufactured in India at Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL), the 50:50 joint venture between TMPV and Stellantis.
This Definitive Agreement follows the MoU signed in February 2026 to explore collaboration across manufacturing, engineering and supply chain in India and overseas. It turns that intent into a specific product technology and architecture collaboration. Utilising India's competitive engineering strengths and manufacturing scale, the collaboration aims to accelerate the export ambitions and further anchor India as a key node in the global production network.
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said: "Our partnership with Stellantis has grown steadily over more than two decades, built on mutual trust and complementary strengths. This Agreement marks an important next step, extending our relationship into advanced vehicle technology and architecture, reflecting the strength and competitiveness of TMPV's capabilities in these areas. We are delighted that Stellantis will leverage them to develop products for global markets. Together, we have an exciting opportunity to combine our respective strengths to create compelling vehicles engineered and made in India for customers in India and around the world."
Tianshu Xin, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Asia-Pacific Region, said: "Partnerships are central to how Stellantis creates value across Asia-Pacific. By combining Tata Motors' strong capabilities in India with Stellantis' global product development and market reach, this Agreement will help us develop competitive vehicles in India and expand our export potential across international markets. It also reinforces India's growing role as a strategic manufacturing and development hub for Stellantis."
Stellantis brings a portfolio of 14 iconic automotive brands, a strong presence across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, and significant global product, engineering and market expertise. Combined with Tata Motors' technology capabilities, this creates a strong foundation to develop and manufacture vehicles in India for markets worldwide.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The Company delivers multi-powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the Company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
About Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL)
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL) is a leading automotive manufacturing joint venture between Stellantis and Tata Motors Limited, operating a state‐of‐the‐art integrated vehicle and powertrain facility in Ranjangaon, Pune. FIAPL manufactures premium and globally recognized portfolio of Stellantis models-including the Jeep® Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee (CKD) and Wrangler (CKD)-as well as Tata Motors' best‐selling Nexon, Altroz, and Curvv. Supported by in‐house production of advanced engines, transmissions, and traction motors, the facility also exports vehicles to key international markets such as Japan and South Africa, underscoring FIAPL's global standard of manufacturing and its commitment to consistent excellence.
Under the Agreement, TMPV will provide Stellantis access to its advanced product technology and vehicle architecture, which Stellantis will build upon through its product development and engineering capabilities in India to address the requirements of more than 50 global markets, adapting to diverse customer, regulatory and operating requirements. Vehicles developed under the Agreement will be manufactured in India at Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL), the 50:50 joint venture between TMPV and Stellantis.
This Definitive Agreement follows the MoU signed in February 2026 to explore collaboration across manufacturing, engineering and supply chain in India and overseas. It turns that intent into a specific product technology and architecture collaboration. Utilising India's competitive engineering strengths and manufacturing scale, the collaboration aims to accelerate the export ambitions and further anchor India as a key node in the global production network.
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said: "Our partnership with Stellantis has grown steadily over more than two decades, built on mutual trust and complementary strengths. This Agreement marks an important next step, extending our relationship into advanced vehicle technology and architecture, reflecting the strength and competitiveness of TMPV's capabilities in these areas. We are delighted that Stellantis will leverage them to develop products for global markets. Together, we have an exciting opportunity to combine our respective strengths to create compelling vehicles engineered and made in India for customers in India and around the world."
Tianshu Xin, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Asia-Pacific Region, said: "Partnerships are central to how Stellantis creates value across Asia-Pacific. By combining Tata Motors' strong capabilities in India with Stellantis' global product development and market reach, this Agreement will help us develop competitive vehicles in India and expand our export potential across international markets. It also reinforces India's growing role as a strategic manufacturing and development hub for Stellantis."
Stellantis brings a portfolio of 14 iconic automotive brands, a strong presence across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, and significant global product, engineering and market expertise. Combined with Tata Motors' technology capabilities, this creates a strong foundation to develop and manufacture vehicles in India for markets worldwide.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (Formerly Tata Motors Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The Company delivers multi-powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the Company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
About Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL)
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL) is a leading automotive manufacturing joint venture between Stellantis and Tata Motors Limited, operating a state‐of‐the‐art integrated vehicle and powertrain facility in Ranjangaon, Pune. FIAPL manufactures premium and globally recognized portfolio of Stellantis models-including the Jeep® Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee (CKD) and Wrangler (CKD)-as well as Tata Motors' best‐selling Nexon, Altroz, and Curvv. Supported by in‐house production of advanced engines, transmissions, and traction motors, the facility also exports vehicles to key international markets such as Japan and South Africa, underscoring FIAPL's global standard of manufacturing and its commitment to consistent excellence.
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