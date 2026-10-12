Spinny Brings Home 1,370 Cars On The First Day Of Navratri
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, October 12, 2026: For many Indian families, the first day of Navratri is the day to bring something new home. On October 11 this year, Spinny, India's leading used-car platform, delivered 1,370 cars across 24 cities in India- its highest-ever deliveries in a single day.
The day's deliveries were 1.7 times Spinny's previous single day record, and 96% over the deliveries made on the first day of Navratri last year. One car was handed over every 41 seconds, and the busiest hour, from noon and 1 pm, saw 112 deliveries. Car deliveries had slowed during Shradh, as many families waited for the festival to begin before bringing a car home.
Where the leaderboard stood
■ Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra and Karnataka led the board, accounting for 62% of total deliveries.
■ Pune delivered 180 cars, the most of any city.
■ Baleno was the most delivered car accounting for about 1 in 14 deliveries.
■ 33% of Spinny Max luxury cars were BMW.
■ White was the most chosen colour at 28%, followed by grey (22%), blue, silver and red (12?ch).
■ One in three cars delivered had an automatic transmission.
What families chose
■ Women buyers accounted for 18% of buyers nationally (29% in Bengaluru).
■ Nearly half of the cars delivered were hatchbacks (55%); followed by SUVs (26%) and sedans (14%).
■ The Baleno was the most delivered car, followed by the Grand i10, Kwid, Swift, Tiago
■ One in three (33%) cars had an automatic transmission (40% in Bengaluru).
■ Petrol powered 82% of cars and diesel 12% (66 CNG and 10 EVs).
■ 77% of cars had a single previous owner, and 46% were model year 2021 or newer.
■ 64% of customers booked their vehicle at a Spinny Hub, 25% booked online and 11% via phone.
■ 50% of buyers financed their car and 66% renewed their insurance through Spinny partners
Festivals are often when Indian families make their biggest decisions together, and a car is rarely one person's purchase. For many households, it is a plan saved for over time and timed for a day that matters. That showed in the days before Navratri, when deliveries slowed during Shradh as families waited for the festival to begin. Spinny aims to make that decision feel lighter, with clear information about each car, a price customers can understand and a handover on the day they choose - so families can spend the festival with each other.
The day's deliveries were 1.7 times Spinny's previous single day record, and 96% over the deliveries made on the first day of Navratri last year. One car was handed over every 41 seconds, and the busiest hour, from noon and 1 pm, saw 112 deliveries. Car deliveries had slowed during Shradh, as many families waited for the festival to begin before bringing a car home.
Where the leaderboard stood
■ Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra and Karnataka led the board, accounting for 62% of total deliveries.
■ Pune delivered 180 cars, the most of any city.
■ Baleno was the most delivered car accounting for about 1 in 14 deliveries.
■ 33% of Spinny Max luxury cars were BMW.
■ White was the most chosen colour at 28%, followed by grey (22%), blue, silver and red (12?ch).
■ One in three cars delivered had an automatic transmission.
What families chose
■ Women buyers accounted for 18% of buyers nationally (29% in Bengaluru).
■ Nearly half of the cars delivered were hatchbacks (55%); followed by SUVs (26%) and sedans (14%).
■ The Baleno was the most delivered car, followed by the Grand i10, Kwid, Swift, Tiago
■ One in three (33%) cars had an automatic transmission (40% in Bengaluru).
■ Petrol powered 82% of cars and diesel 12% (66 CNG and 10 EVs).
■ 77% of cars had a single previous owner, and 46% were model year 2021 or newer.
■ 64% of customers booked their vehicle at a Spinny Hub, 25% booked online and 11% via phone.
■ 50% of buyers financed their car and 66% renewed their insurance through Spinny partners
Festivals are often when Indian families make their biggest decisions together, and a car is rarely one person's purchase. For many households, it is a plan saved for over time and timed for a day that matters. That showed in the days before Navratri, when deliveries slowed during Shradh as families waited for the festival to begin. Spinny aims to make that decision feel lighter, with clear information about each car, a price customers can understand and a handover on the day they choose - so families can spend the festival with each other.
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