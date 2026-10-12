DUOL Shareholder Alert: December 7, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Duolingo, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wall Street Reassessment: Analysts were modeling sustained user growth and roughly $344 million in fourth-quarter bookings while, the lawsuit alleges, Duolingo's friction-heavy monetization and mass-produced AI lessons were already eroding daily active users

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) that a securities class action is pending on behalf of shareholders who purchased stock between May 2, 2025 and February 26, 2026, a stretch in which Wall Street analyst expectations for the language-learning platform were repeatedly reset. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

On November 5, 2025, Duolingo guided fourth-quarter bookings to $329.5 million to $335.5 million, below analyst estimates of $344 million. The next day, shares fell 25%, or $66.28, to $193.74. By February 27, 2026, the stock had closed at $101.00, down approximately 61% from its November 5, 2025 closing price of $260.02. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 7, 2026.

What Analysts Heard on the Earnings Calls

On the May 1, 2025 call, an analyst asked about Duolingo's "strong and impressive growth rates" in daily active users. Management credited product improvements, better retention, and marketing, but the lawsuit asserts that the Company's own A/B testing was already showing that friction from ads, upsells, and the Energy system was weighing on user growth.

By August 6, 2025, DAU growth had landed at 40%, the low end of the Company's 40% to 45% guidance. Management told analysts that withholding DAU guidance meant "we're not expecting a big change from where we are now," a signal the complaint alleges was contradicted by the data executives were tracking.

Analyst Coverage Timeline: How Duolingo's Wall Street Expectations Reset



May 1, 2025: The Company raised its 2025 bookings guidance midpoint to 29% growth.

August 6, 2025: The bookings midpoint rose again to 32%, even as DAU growth slowed to 40%.

November 5, 2025: The fourth-quarter bookings outlook fell short of the $344 million consensus, and the Company announced a pivot to prioritize user growth over monetization.

January 12, 2026: A finance chief resignation arrived with preliminary metrics showing DAU growth of just 30%, and shares fell $14.92, or 8.5%, to $161.74. February 26, 2026: Guidance for 2026 DAU growth of only 20%, with lower bookings and profitability, preceded a $16.45, or 14%, decline to $101.00 the next day.



"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The complaint alleges Duolingo's own testing data was flagging user friction while the Street was still modeling sustained growth and a fourth-quarter bookings figure near $344 million." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Why the Analyst Reset Matters to DUOL Shareholders

Each reset in the Company's outlook coincided with a share price decline. Plaintiffs contend that Class Period purchasers paid prices reflecting growth assumptions management allegedly knew were unsustainable, and the case asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DUOL Lawsuit

Q: How much did DUOL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 61.16%, or $159.02 per share, from their November 5, 2025 closing price through February 27, 2026, following successive disclosures of decelerating daily active user growth, a strategic shift toward prioritizing user growth over monetization, and projected 2026 DAU growth of just 20%. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the DUOL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Duolingo made materially false or misleading statements regarding the sustainability of its daily active user growth, the impact of its Energy feature and aggressive monetization push, and the quality of its AI-generated lesson content during the Class Period. When the continued deceleration in DAU growth and the reversal of its monetization strategy were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Duolingo allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from May 2, 2025 to February 26, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my DUOL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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