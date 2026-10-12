Home Instead And Drew & Jonathan Team Up To Help Families Plan For The Future At Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership brings together home design and home care to help families plan ahead

Omaha, Nebraska, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The collaboration combines the home and design expertise of Property Brothers hosts, Drew and Jonathan Scott with Home Instead's more than 30 years of experience in home care Partnership will provide practical tips, resources and guidance to make planning for the future more approachable and actionable for families

Home Instead, An Honor Company and the world's leading provider of home care for older adults, today announced a new content partnership with Drew & Jonathan and Property Brothers hosts, Drew and Jonathan Scott to help families think ahead about how home can continue working for them through every stage of life.

The collaboration brings together Drew and Jonathan's expertise in creating beautiful, functional homes with Home Instead's more than 30 years of experience in home care. Through practical tips, resources, and conversations throughout the year, the partnership will explore everything from thoughtful home updates and everyday safety to the support that can help older adults continue living life at home on their terms. Families can follow the partnership throughout the year on the Drew & Jonathan brand social channels (@drewandjonathan ) and explore more tips and resources for planning ahead at home from Home Instead at .

At the heart of the partnership is a simple idea: helping families think ahead about life at home, from how the physical space works to the support that can make everyday routines easier. Small changes and earlier conversations can give families more time to understand their options and make decisions together as needs evolve.

“When families think about preparing a home for the future, they often think first about the physical space. That's an important place to start, but it's only part of what makes life at home work,” said Kim Atkinson, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Home Instead.“Drew and Jonathan bring an incredibly approachable perspective on the home. Together, we can help families think earlier about both the spaces they live in and the support they need to live life there on their own terms.”

Planning Today for Life at Home Tomorrow

America's older population continues to grow, with more than 11,000 Americans reaching age 65 each day.* At the same time, more than 90% of adults between the ages of 55 and 75 say they want to remain in their current homes as they age.** Together, those trends are putting a new focus on how homes-and the support available within them-can evolve over time.

Planning earlier can give older adults and their families more time to consider what matters most, what they want life at home to look like, and what may help them maintain the routines and independence they value.

“We've always believed a great home should work for the people who live there, not just today, but for years to come,” said Drew and Jonathan Scott.“That doesn't always mean a big renovation. Sometimes it's better lighting, easier-to-reach storage, or simply looking at a familiar space differently. We're excited to work with Home Instead to give families practical ideas they can start using now while thinking about what they may want their homes to look like in the future.”

When a Little Help Can Make Home Work Better

Thoughtful updates to the home can make everyday routines easier, and so can an extra set of hands. Home Instead Care Pros provide personal care, companionship, meal preparation, transportation and help with daily routines. Each care routine is personalized around the individual's needs, routines, and preferences, helping older adults continue doing more of what matters to them at home.

Planning ahead can also give families more time to talk about what matters most and understand the options available to them. A simple question –”What would make life at home work better for you?” – can be a natural place to begin.

Families can learn more about making home ready for what's next and explore resources from Home Instead and Drew and Jonathan Scott.

About Home Instead, An Honor Company

Home Instead, An Honor Company, helps older adults live safely and comfortably at home as they age. For more than 30 years, Home Instead has provided personalized home care designed around each individual's needs, routines, and preferences. Today, its global franchise network includes 1,200 locations across 7 countries with more than 100,000 Care Pros who deliver more than 60 million hours of care annually. Home Instead's mission is to change the way society cares for older adults, building the technology and delivering the operational expertise to help more older adults continue living life at home on their terms.

For more information, visit .

About Drew & JonathanTM

Drew & JonathanTM is the home and lifestyle brand owned by Drew and Jonathan Scott, twin entrepreneurs, designers, best-selling authors and television personalities, created to help families build happy, healthy homes. The brand's digital media ecosystem, spanning DrewandJonathan.com, social channels, YouTube and a newsletter, reaches more than 22 million followers across platforms. It also includes the home improvement and home furnishings lines Drew & Jonathan Home and Scott Living by Drew & Jonathan. Across every channel, Drew & Jonathan offers inspiration, expert advice and thoughtful design solutions that balance functionality, value, and personal style for the many ways families live, grow, and gather. The Scott brothers also co-founded Scott Brothers Global, a lifestyle and entertainment company that includes the award-winning media company Scott Brothers Entertainment. They co-host and executive produce hit television series, including the Emmy-nominated Property Brothers franchise and Celebrity IOU. For more information, visit .

*Source: National Council on Aging, A Healthy America Must Include Older Adults, September 11, 2025.

**Source: Home Instead, Inc., franchisor of the Home Instead® network, fielded an online survey of 1,000 North American homeowners aged 55-75 years. Of these 1,000 respondents, 899 live in the United States and 101 live in Canada. Sampling was conducted to balance age, gender and geographic region. The survey was fielded between November 21 and November 30, 2018. The survey was not in the field over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, November 22-25.





CONTACT: Home Instead Inc....