Galaxy Plans To Expand Its Presence In Japan, Intends To Appoint Shingo Ide As Chief Partnership Officer For Japan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christopher Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of global digital asset and financial services company Galaxy Digital Inc. (GLXY, hereinafter“Galaxy”), recently held in-depth discussions with Japanese market research veteran Shingo Ide on developments in Japan's financial markets, institutional partnerships, and long-term opportunities in the digital asset industry. Under the proposed partnership, Galaxy intends to appoint Ide as Chief Partnership Officer for Japan to help expand the company's local partnership network and support its long-term development in the market.

Focusing on Japan and Strengthening International Financial Cooperation

Japan is one of Asia's leading financial centers, with mature capital markets, a broad institutional investor base, and a well-established financial regulatory framework. As financial technology and the digital asset industry continue to develop, Japan is becoming an increasingly important market for international financial institutions.

Headquartered in New York, Galaxy operates across global markets, asset management, and digital infrastructure, working to strengthen connections between traditional finance and digital asset markets.

The proposed partnership aims to combine Galaxy's international financial expertise with Ide's deep understanding of Japan's capital markets. It seeks to expand institutional partnerships, connect financial industry resources, and create more opportunities for engagement with professional investors, laying the groundwork for Galaxy to explore opportunities in Japan.

Proposed Japan Chief Partnership Officer Role to Support Collaboration Across Multiple Areas

Under the partnership framework currently being discussed, Ide would primarily assist Galaxy in strengthening relationships with Japanese financial institutions, asset management firms, professional investors, and relevant industry partners.

The collaboration would focus on connecting institutional resources, investor education, capital market research, dialogue between digital asset and traditional financial businesses, and cross-border financial cooperation.

Both parties hope to establish ongoing communication channels that bring international financial services expertise together with local market needs, gradually exploring partnership models suited to Japan.

Christopher Ferraro: Recognizing Japan's Long-Term Partnership Potential

Ferraro said Japan is one of the world's major financial markets, supported by a mature financial sector, a sophisticated investor base, and a growing financial technology ecosystem.

He noted that Galaxy recognizes Japan's long-term development potential and hopes to strengthen its relationships with local financial institutions, investors, and industry partners by working with professionals who understand the country's capital markets.

As digital financial technologies continue to evolve globally, Galaxy also hopes to encourage professional dialogue between traditional finance and the digital asset sector and explore additional international partnerships with long-term value.

Shingo Ide: Connecting Global Financial Expertise With Japan's Market Needs

Ide said the discussions would center on long-term value and professional development. He hopes to combine Galaxy's experience in global digital assets, asset management, and institutional financial services with his own years of capital market research and industry engagement in Japan to foster a closer partnership.

He noted that Japan's financial markets have a strong professional foundation and considerable potential for international cooperation. Through engagement with financial institutions, investor education, and collaborative market research, he hopes to create more opportunities for Japanese investors to learn about global capital markets and developments in digital finance.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Develop Partnerships in Japan

The proposed partnership reflects Galaxy's continued interest in Japan's financial markets and broader opportunities for collaboration across Asia.

Galaxy plans to continue engaging with local professionals and financial institutions on institutional partnerships, capital market research, investor education, and digital financial innovation as it explores frameworks for long-term cooperation.

The parties are still working on the proposed arrangements. Any appointment, scope of responsibilities, and partnership plans remain subject to formal confirmation.

As global financial markets and digital technologies become increasingly interconnected, Galaxy hopes to deepen international cooperation, expand its global financial services network, and strengthen professional dialogue between Japan and international capital markets.



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Christopher Ferraro

Galaxy Digital Inc.

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Galaxy Plans to Expand Its Presence in Japan, Intends to Appoint Shingo Ide as Chief Partnership Officer for Japan News Provided By Nux News wire October 12, 2026, 18:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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