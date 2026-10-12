Businesses Turn To Google Maps Data To Improve Lead Generation

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BEE CAVE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Organizations are increasingly using structured Google Maps business data to identify prospects, analyze local markets, and support data-driven business decisions.Access to accurate business information has become an important part of modern sales, marketing, and business intelligence strategies. As organizations seek more efficient ways to identify prospects and understand local markets, structured Google Maps data is becoming a valuable resource for lead generation, competitive research, and location-based analysis.Rather than manually reviewing hundreds or thousands of business listings, companies are adopting automated solutions that transform publicly available Google Maps information into structured datasets. This approach helps teams reduce research time while improving the consistency and scale of their prospecting efforts.The Google Maps Data Scraper from Leadsscraper is designed to support these workflows by collecting publicly available business information from Google Maps and organizing it into exportable datasets. Businesses can search by keyword, industry, city, postal code, or geographic area to identify companies that match their targeting criteria.The platform extracts a broad range of publicly available business information, including business names, categories, addresses, phone numbers, websites, ratings, review counts, geographic coordinates, business hours, and other profile details available on Google Maps.Structured business data is being used across a variety of business functions, including:- B2B lead generation- Sales prospecting- Market research- Competitor analysis- Local SEO research- Franchise and territory planning- Business directory creation- Investment and location analysisSales organizations can build prospect lists based on location and industry, while marketing teams can create highly targeted outreach campaigns. Consultants, analysts, and researchers can evaluate regional business landscapes and identify market opportunities using structured datasets instead of manually compiling information from individual listings.As businesses continue investing in data-driven growth strategies, automated business data collection is becoming an increasingly important part of sales and research operations. Access to structured local business information allows organizations to improve decision-making, prioritize opportunities, and support expansion initiatives with greater efficiency.Leadsscraper provides tools that help businesses automate the collection of publicly available business information for lead generation, market research, and business intelligence. Its Google Maps Data Scraper enables organizations to build structured business databases that integrate with CRM systems, spreadsheets, analytics platforms, and other operational workflows.Additional information about the Google Maps Data Scraper is available at Leadsscraper website.About LeadsscraperLeadsscraper develops business data extraction solutions that help organizations discover potential customers, research markets, and build structured business databases. Its tools support sales, marketing, and research teams by automating the collection of publicly available business information from online sources.Media ContactCompany Name: LeadsscraperContact Person: Kate SpakeEmail:...Country: United StatesWebsite:

Kate Spake

Leadsscraper

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Businesses Turn to Google Maps Data to Improve Lead Generation News Provided By Daas October 12, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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