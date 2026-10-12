Rob Stewart, CEO & FOUNDER CR Equity AI inc

Veteran-founded, AI-native lender gains direct access to institutional capital; Founder Rob Stewart sets a target of $100M in monthly originations '27

- Rob Stewart Jr

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CR Equity AI Becomes a Delegated Correspondent Lender Backed by Redwood Trust's CoreVest and Aspire Platforms

Veteran-founded, AI-native lender gains direct access to institutional capital and sets a target of $100 million in monthly originations by year-end 2027

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - October 9, 2026 - CR Equity AI, Inc. (NMLS #2797309), an AI-native specialty real estate private credit and commercial lending platform, today announced a correspondent lending relationship with delegated authority, supported by Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) through its CoreVest and Aspire platforms. The relationship places dependable institutional capital directly behind the loans CR Equity AI's proprietary technology originates, underwrites and closes.

A Message from the CEO

“For the last several years, I struggled just to get this company off the ground,” said Rob Stewart, Founder and CEO of CR Equity AI.“I had more failures than I can count. I came close to bankruptcy and lost nearly everything I thought mattered. I stayed in the fight because my family stood with me, along with literally three friends.

“Firm after firm shut the door. I was turned away and told more than once that this was a 'nice hobby.' Then one meeting made every one of those years worth it. Today I am honored to announce our newest relationship as a correspondent lender with delegated authority, supported by Redwood Trust, CoreVest and Aspire.”

From“Mother, May I?” to Direct Access to Capital

“For years we had the technology stack, but we were seen as the broker - the stepchild - and had to ask 'mother, may I?' at every turn,” Stewart said.“Requirements kept shifting. Our process was unique, fast and gave our clients confidence, but one thing was missing: capital. The days of begging capital providers to look at our deals are in the rear-view mirror.”

As a delegated correspondent lender, CR Equity AI can move a loan from application to clear-to-close with defined capital partners and defined eligibility standards. Those standards are built directly into the company's AI-driven diligence workflow, so every file is screened against take-out guidelines before a commitment is issued. The result for borrowers, brokers and referral partners is faster answers and greater certainty of execution.

A Better Team

“Years ago, I worked for the Assistant Secretary of Defense, who told me, 'Rob, you don't need to change anything - you need a better team,'” said Stewart, a U.S. military veteran.“That has never resonated more than it does now. I've traditionally kept things close to the vest. This relationship lets us move in a nimble, agile way, with clear and direct access to capital. We have a target, and our AI tech stack is built to hit it.”

A Proven Track Record

Since its founding in 2021, CR Equity AI has closed 477 loans, including $189 million in 2025 at a closing rate of nearly 95%, powered by automated due diligence that completes in roughly three minutes. The company was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2025.

The Challenge, Accepted

CR Equity AI has set a target of $100 million in originations per month by year-end 2027.“On October 9, 2026, I accept that challenge,” Stewart said.

About CR Equity AI

CR Equity AI, Inc. (NMLS #2797309) is an AI-native specialty real estate private credit and commercial lending platform serving real estate investors, sponsors and brokers nationwide with DSCR, bridge, fix-and-flip and business-purpose financing. Founded in 2021 by Rob Stewart - a U.S. military veteran, author and licensed real estate professional in Florida and Virginia - the company pairs proprietary artificial intelligence with institutional underwriting discipline to deliver fast, transparent, data-driven lending decisions. CR Equity AI is a 2025 Inc. 5000 honoree and a member of the American Association of Private Lenders (AAPL). Learn more at .

Robert Stewart

CR Equity Ai inc

+1 949-328-6622

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CR Equity AI Becomes a Delegated Correspondent Lender Backed by Redwood Trust's CoreVest and Aspire Platforms News Provided By CR Equity Ai inc October 12, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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