Answer To Prayer: Aviator Heating & Cooling Installs Free $16,000 HVAC System For Beaverton Seniors, Featured On KOIN 6

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Featured on KOIN 6 News, Aviator Heating & Cooling brings hope to Beaverton seniors facing financial hardship, providing a complete HVAC installation at no cost

- Daniel Luchkin Owner, Aviator Heating & Cooling

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BEAVERTON, OR - October 2026 - For a senior couple in Beaverton, Oregon, the struggle to keep their home and afford basic necessities had become an everyday reality. But an unexpected act of generosity brought much-needed relief, a brand-new $16,000 heating and cooling system, and what they considered an answer to prayer.

The wife was working three jobs to keep up with mortgage payments while her husband, who had undergone multiple back surgeries, was unable to work. When their existing HVAC system became too costly to repair, the couple faced another financial burden they simply could not afford.

Replacing their heating and cooling system was financially out of reach.

That's when Aviator Heating & Cooling, a locally owned HVAC company serving the Portland and Vancouver metropolitan areas, stepped in through the Lennox Feel the Love program.

Through this community initiative, the Beaverton couple received a complete heating and cooling system valued at approximately $16,000, including new equipment and professional installation, entirely free of charge.

Aviator Heating & Cooling donated its installation labor and expertise, removing the outdated equipment, installing the new HVAC system, and completing the necessary testing to ensure reliable heating and cooling.

For the homeowners, the installation meant far more than improved indoor comfort. It removed a significant financial burden during an already difficult period in their lives.

The heartwarming story caught the attention of KOIN 6 News in Portland, which featured the installation and the couple's experience in its October 2026 news coverage.

The project was made possible through the Lennox Feel the Love program, which partners with local HVAC professionals to help deserving individuals and families receive essential heating and cooling equipment.

Aviator Heating & Cooling hopes this story will inspire other businesses and individuals to look for opportunities to help those in need within their communities.

While the installation was valued at approximately $16,000, its greatest impact was the peace of mind it brought to a couple facing overwhelming circumstances.

About Aviator Heating & Cooling

Aviator Heating & Cooling is a locally owned heating and air conditioning company serving Beaverton, Portland, Vancouver, and surrounding communities. The company specializes in residential HVAC repairs, maintenance, heat pumps, and complete heating and cooling system installations.

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KOIN 6 News: Aviator Heating & Cooling Helps Beaverton Senior Couple Receive Free $16,000 HVAC System

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Answer to Prayer: Aviator Heating & Cooling Installs Free $16,000 HVAC System for Beaverton Seniors, Featured on KOIN 6 News Provided By Aviator Heating & Cooling October 12, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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