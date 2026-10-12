Back 9 Capital Group Launches Real Estate Investment And Financial Education Platform

Antwann Richardson

Antwann Richardson

Antwann Richardson

Back 9 Capital Group combines real estate investment, advisory services and financial education to support long-term wealth creation and community impact.

COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Back 9 Capital Group has announced the launch of a platform combining real estate investment, capital, business advisory services, and financial education. The company aims to connect individuals and communities with real estate opportunities and resources to support informed financial and investment decisions.Founded by entrepreneur and investor Antwann Richardson, Back 9 Capital Group brings several areas of business and financial activity under one platform. Its offerings include ACCESS, Round Table, Investor's Corner, and Advisory.The company's investment activities also include Fund Alpha, a real estate investment fund focused on opportunities related to housing and community needs. The company has not publicly disclosed the fund's size or the number of investors.Back 9 Capital Group's ACCESS framework is built around six areas: Awareness, Capital, Connections, Education, Strategy, and Significance. According to the company, these areas reflect its approach to financial education, professional relationships, investment awareness, and long term planning.The platform's other offerings include Round Table, Investor's Corner, and Advisory. Together, these offerings form part of the company's broader approach to real estate investment, business development, and financial education.Richardson's professional background includes banking, finance, executive leadership, and business ownership. During his banking career, he managed approximately $75 million in deposits and $30 million in loans, according to company provided information. He later held business leadership and ownership positions, including president and chief financial officer. He also helped lead an organization from less than $1 million to nearly $40 million in annual revenue, an achievement that reflects his experience in business growth and leadership.Back 9 Capital Group operates under the philosophy“Make Your Back 9 Your Best 9.” Inspired by golf, the concept emphasizes learning from previous experiences, adjusting strategies, and working toward future goals.Through its investment activities, advisory services, and educational framework, the company seeks to bring real estate opportunities and financial knowledge together within a single platform.About Back 9 Capital GroupBack 9 Capital Group is a real estate investment, capital, and advisory platform focused on real estate opportunities, financial education, and long term wealth building. Its offerings include investment activities through Fund Alpha, the Back 9 ACCESS framework, business advisory services, Round Table, and Investor's Corner. The company's philosophy,“Make Your Back 9 Your Best 9,” reflects its emphasis on planning, opportunity, and long term goals.

Antwann Richardson

Back 9 Capital Group

+1 662-574-3226

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Back 9 Capital Group Launches Real Estate Investment and Financial Education Platform News Provided By Antwann Richardson October 12, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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