Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. Acquires Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies LLC.
“Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies strengthens Diazyme's ability to serve customers through a strong nationwide customer support network, wide instrumentation placement, and a demonstrated commitment to service excellence,” said Dr. Chong Yuan, Managing Director of Diazyme Laboratories.“Through trusted relationships and highly trained technical-support team, Diazyme will be better positioned to expand access to reliable, accurate testing solutions and support physicians, veterinarians, researchers, and laboratories in making timely, informed decisions.” Mr. Peter Napoli, CEO of Alfa Wassermann Diagnostics Technologies, said joining Diazyme is synergistic for Alfa Wassermann, and will help provide better services and test menu to our customers”. Mr. Napoli, will continue to manage Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies business as part of Diazyme's management team.
About Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. is located in Poway, California. Diazyme uses its proprietary enzyme and immunoassay technologies to develop diagnostic test reagents run on automated chemistry analyzers and chemiluminescence instruments in user-friendly formats. Diazyme is a cGMP and ISO 13485 certified medical device manufacturer. Information regarding Diazyme's technology and products can be found on its website at
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