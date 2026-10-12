Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. Acquires Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies LLC.


Date: 2026-10-12 02:46:20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POWAY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the business of Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies LLC. (AWDT) from CARR Biosystems. AWDT is an FDA registered manufacturer and seller of chemistry systems and reagents. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in West Caldwell, New Jersey, AWDT's business will be integrated into Diazyme's operations.

“Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies strengthens Diazyme's ability to serve customers through a strong nationwide customer support network, wide instrumentation placement, and a demonstrated commitment to service excellence,” said Dr. Chong Yuan, Managing Director of Diazyme Laboratories.“Through trusted relationships and highly trained technical-support team, Diazyme will be better positioned to expand access to reliable, accurate testing solutions and support physicians, veterinarians, researchers, and laboratories in making timely, informed decisions.” Mr. Peter Napoli, CEO of Alfa Wassermann Diagnostics Technologies, said joining Diazyme is synergistic for Alfa Wassermann, and will help provide better services and test menu to our customers”. Mr. Napoli, will continue to manage Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies business as part of Diazyme's management team.

About Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. is located in Poway, California. Diazyme uses its proprietary enzyme and immunoassay technologies to develop diagnostic test reagents run on automated chemistry analyzers and chemiluminescence instruments in user-friendly formats. Diazyme is a cGMP and ISO 13485 certified medical device manufacturer. Information regarding Diazyme's technology and products can be found on its website at

For Further Information Contact:
Sales
Tel: 858-455-4768
Email: ...


MENAFN12102026004107003653ID1111796836



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search