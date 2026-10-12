BETR Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek To Lead The Class Action In Better Home & Finance Holding Company Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action names Better Home & Finance's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer as control persons, alleging they had the power to correct statements reaffirming a $1.0 billion monthly loan volume target while the Company's conversion funnel was allegedly already slowing

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

BETR shares fell $12.17, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume, after closing at a Class Period high of $47.48 on April 20, 2026. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must file with the Court by November 20, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

The action identifies Garg as CEO and Founder at all relevant times and Advani as CFO at all relevant times. Because of those positions, the complaint asserts, each possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC reports, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors, and each had the ability and opportunity to prevent or correct the statements alleged to be misleading. The complaint further notes that on August 3, 2026, after the Class Period closed, Garg stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Section 20(a) and Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Exposure

The second claim for relief is brought under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act against the Individual Defendants only. In practical terms, that claim seeks to hold the officers who signed and certified the Company's filings personally answerable, alongside the Company, for losses alleged to have resulted from the challenged statements.

Alleged Control Person Liability



Control over the March 13, 2026 press release that reaffirmed "$1.0 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026," as alleged

Control over the annual report on Form 10-K submitted the same day and the certifications accompanying it

Access to internal budgets, plans, projections, and reports concerning the loan origination funnel, according to the complaint

Direct and supervisory involvement in day-to-day operations, giving the power to influence the transactions at issue, as pleaded The ability to prevent issuance of the challenged statements or cause them to be corrected before the May 7, 2026 disclosure



"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. Here, the complaint alleges that the Company's $1.0 billion monthly funded volume target was reaffirmed while conversion rates were already deteriorating, and it asks the Court to hold the certifying officers accountable for that alleged gap." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BETR Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BETR lawsuit? A: The complaint names Better Home & Finance Holding Company and individual defendants including senior executives Vishal Garg and Loveen Advani.

Q: What court was the BETR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is the BETR class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) alleging materially false and misleading statements between March 13, 2026 and May 7, 2026. Shares fell approximately 28.5% after the Company disclosed that loan conversion rates were down due to macro factors and that its $1 billion monthly funded volume target was going to be deferred. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do BETR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my BETR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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