QFIN Shareholder Alert: Qfin Holdings, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise vs. Reality: The Qfin Performance Gap. Management allegedly promised stable liquidity and a stronger, more resilient business under tightening PRC rules, yet second-quarter 2026 revenue fell 31.6% and net income fell 76.8%

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors who purchased Qfin Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026 that a class action is pending over the alleged Qfin promise-reality gap underlying the case's securities fraud claims. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

The promise, as quoted in the lawsuit: Qfin would "emerge as a stronger and more resilient industry leader." The reality: quarterly net income fell 76.8% year over year to RMB 401.4 million, and the ADS price fell $2.18, or 18.91%, from $11.53 to $9.35 on August 26, 2026. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 27, 2026.

The Promise: Stable Liquidity and Deeper Moats

On the eve of the Class Period, management predicted Qfin would come out of China's regulatory-driven restructuring with "deeper structural moats" and pledged to "ensure stable liquidity and competitive funding costs amid market volatility." Two months later, the Company pointed to a "strong financial position [that] enables us to thrive in this particularly challenging market environment."

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



Promised: "stable liquidity and competitive funding costs." Actual: management reported that "funding supply has fallen sharply" and warned that funding costs could potentially increase in the second half of 2026.

Promised: a business positioned to "thrive." Actual: total net revenue fell 31.6%, from about RMB 5.22 billion to RMB 3.57 billion, missing consensus estimates.

Promised: resilience through regulatory change. Actual: net income dropped from about RMB 1.73 billion to RMB 401.4 million.

Promised: "steady recovery in collection efficiency." Actual: management cited "a severe shortage of collection capacity" that was pressuring collection costs. Promised: "deeper structural moats." Actual: third-quarter non-GAAP net income guidance of RMB 400 million to RMB 500 million, a 67% to 73% year-over-year decline.



What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Qfin Promise-Reality Gap

The complaint alleges these assurances overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business and downplayed the impact that regulatory headwinds were likely to have, and were already having, on its results. In reporting the quarter, management cited "a sudden industry-wide liquidity shock in late June." Plaintiffs contend the August 25, 2026 disclosures corrected the prior alleged misstatements.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges Qfin described stable liquidity and growing resilience while regulatory pressure was already weighing on its results. That contrast sits at the heart of this case." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the QFIN Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the QFIN lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Qfin Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the resiliency and stability of its business and financial results in the face of significant PRC regulatory changes, while downplaying the impact of regulatory headwinds, during the Class Period. When Qfin's second-quarter 2026 results, including a 76.8% year-over-year net income decline, an unexpected RMB 500 million tax expense, and weak third-quarter guidance, were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Qfin allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 18, 2026 to August 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the QFIN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do QFIN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my QFIN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.