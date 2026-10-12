FLNC Shareholder Alert: Fluence Energy, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The action alleges Fluence Energy's fiscal 2026 guidance depended on contract manufacturing facilities not ready for assumed volumes. This notice outlines the federal investor rights held by Class Period purchasers

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fluence securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026, inclusive. Submit your information or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

FLNC closed at $28.99 on February 4, 2026, and, after three disclosure events, at just $7.66 on September 17, 2026. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by November 27, 2026.

FLNC Investor Rights Under the Pending Federal Claims

The case (No. 1:26-cv-08475) was filed September 28, 2026 in the Southern District of New York and includes a jury demand. The action alleges Fluence and two senior executives violated Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, and it asserts Section 20(a) control person claims against those executives. Investors may therefore seek recovery from both the Company and the officers who allegedly controlled its public statements.

The Alleged Guidance Gap Behind the Case

Fluence opened the Class Period projecting fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million to $60.0 million. By September 16, 2026, after two cuts, the outlook was approximately $2.4 billion in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $200.0 million. Plaintiffs contend the original outlook depended on new contract manufacturing facilities that were not completed, operational, or capable of assumed volumes, and that corrective measures were not fixing persistent production problems.

Class Member Rights in the Fluence Action



Seek compensation: Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 claims cover purchases at prices the complaint alleges were inflated by misleading statements about backlog coverage and production readiness.

Reach individual officers: Section 20(a) extends the claims to executives who, as alleged, controlled the content of Fluence's public disclosures.

Apply to lead: Any class member may ask the court for lead plaintiff appointment. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation and selects counsel subject to court approval.

Remain a class member: Investors who do not seek a leadership role generally stay eligible to share in any recovery. Know the exclusions: The proposed class omits defendants, Company officers and directors, their immediate families, and entities they control.



"Investors who bought Fluence securities between November 2025 and September 2026 may hold federal claims even if they never seek a leadership role in the case. The complaint alleges that the production capacity behind Fluence's fiscal 2026 outlook was not in place, and investors deserve a clear view of how these claims may apply to their own trades," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP - Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until November 27, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FLNC Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the FLNC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FLNC stock or securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the FLNC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Fluence Energy, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements during the Class Period. These statements concerned its ability to convert backlog into fiscal 2026 revenue, the readiness of new contract manufacturing facilities, and the effectiveness of corrective measures addressing production problems. When the Company disclosed production delays, a $400.0 million shift of project deliveries into fiscal 2027, and two cuts to fiscal 2026 guidance, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the FLNC lawsuit? A: The complaint names Fluence Energy, Inc. and two individual defendants, its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. As alleged, these senior executives made public statements and had authority over the Company's SEC filings and press releases.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FLNC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate, securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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