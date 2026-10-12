Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas Aims To Make Architecture Accessible To All Ages

Architecture is for all ages.

Magic Mason introduces an approachable guide to house design, planning, and architectural concepts from foundation to roof.

- Majid Khodabandeh, known professionally as Magic Mason

CINCINNATI, WY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AN ARCHITECTURE BOOK DESIGNED FOR ALL AGES

Author and inventor Majid Khodabandeh, writing under the pen name Magic Mason, introduces Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas, an architecture-focused book intended to open the world of design and home planning to readers of different ages and backgrounds.

The book is designed around the idea that architecture should not be limited to professional architects. According to the author, readers can explore the process of designing a house, drawing plans, understanding permitting considerations, and learning about the elements involved in taking a project from its foundation through its roof plan.

With attention to both interior and exterior design, Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas seeks to make architectural concepts easier to understand while encouraging readers to think creatively about the spaces they build and inhabit.

The book is intended for readers interested in architecture, home design, construction, planning, and creative problem-solving.

MAKING ARCHITECTURE MORE ACCESSIBLE

At the heart of Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas is a straightforward concept: architecture can be for everyone.

The book aims to give readers an introduction to the many stages involved in planning and designing a home. Its approach encompasses the relationship between architectural planning and the finished structure, beginning with foundational considerations and continuing through roof plans and the interior and exterior elements that shape a building.

Rather than focusing exclusively on architecture as a professional discipline, Magic Mason presents the subject as something that can be explored by anyone interested in understanding how houses and other structures are conceived and designed.

The author describes the book as useful for readers of all ages and as a resource for learning about the broad range of decisions involved in architectural design.

FROM HOUSE PLANS TO INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DESIGN

One of the book's central areas of focus is residential architecture.

Readers are introduced to concepts involving house planning and design, including the development of plans and consideration of the structure from foundation through roof. Interior and exterior design are also part of the book's broader approach.

This emphasis makes the book potentially relevant to readers who have an interest in designing or modifying their homes, learning more about architecture, or simply understanding how the different elements of a building fit together.

The author also aims to encourage readers to see architecture as a creative field rather than a subject reserved exclusively for specialists.

KEY THEMES & FEATURES

Architecture for all ages - Encourages broader public engagement with architectural concepts.

House design - Explores ideas involved in planning and designing residential structures.

Foundation-to-roof approach - Presents the building process as a connected sequence of design considerations.

Interior design - Addresses the role of interior spaces and design decisions.

Exterior design - Considers the outward appearance and design of structures.

Planning and permits - Introduces readers to planning and permitting considerations associated with additional construction and home projects.

Creative thinking - Encourages readers to approach architecture as a field of creativity and practical problem-solving.

Accessible learning - Seeks to make architectural ideas approachable for readers beyond the professional architecture community.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Majid Khodabandeh, who writes under the name Magic Mason, is an author, inventor, painter, and creative thinker whose published work spans architecture, human behavior, language, and broader social concepts.

Publicly available author information identifies Khodabandeh as originally from Tehran, Iran, with a background that includes construction management and public administration. Sources also identify his interests in painting, invention, writing, and designing and building houses or additional rooms.

Khodabandeh has written several books exploring different subjects. His previous work includes Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas, as well as books addressing language, human senses, psychology, and social concepts.

His interest in architecture extends to the practical aspects of designing homes, which forms the foundation for the ideas presented in Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas

Subtitle: Architecture Book

Author: Majid Khodabandeh

Pen Name: Magic Mason

Genre: Architecture / Design

Publisher: Solomon Trust Media

Publication Date: 2026

ISBN: 9798995199144

Book Link:

Majid Khodabandeh

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Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas Aims to Make Architecture Accessible to All Ages News Provided By West Harmony Productions October 12, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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