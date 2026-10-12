Techsommet To Host“Transforming Customer Conversations With Agentic AI” Virtual Summit Tomorrow, October 13

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Free virtual summit with customer experience and contact-centre leaders examines how to deploy AI agents without losing human accountability.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As companies hand more customer conversations to AI, a Gartner survey of 3,566 customers found that 87% say companies using generative AI must provide access to a human agent. Tomorrow, TechSommet 's virtual summit, supported by Dialpad, will examine how organizations can move beyond conventional chatbots to AI agents that take action, while keeping people in the loop.Event detailsWhat: Transforming Customer Conversations with Agentic AI (virtual summit)When: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 11:00 AM ET (8:00 AM PT | 4:00 PM UK | 8:30 PM IST)Cost: FreeDuration: 100 minutes]Register:On-demand: [Registrants will receive the recording post-event]From answering questions to taking actionCustomer service AI is changing from tools that retrieve information to agents that complete tasks. Gartner found that 58% of customers who use generative AI have used it to complete a task on their behalf, rising to 74% in B2B settings. Customers increasingly expect AI to book, submit, order, and escalate, not just reply. That raises the stakes for how these systems are designed and governed.gartnerCustomers want convenience and a human optionThe same research shows customers are not rejecting AI. Gartner found that 50% say interactions are easier when companies use it, yet 87% still expect a route to a person. Gartner's analyst notes that customers who are forced through several unsuccessful AI interactions before reaching a person are less likely to use the tool again. For enterprise leaders, the question is no longer how much can be automated, but where automation should stop and a human should take over.gartnerA trust gap to closeTrust is part of the equation. The Thales Digital Trust Index 2026 reports that only 23% of consumers trust companies to use AI responsibly with their data, and that 77% would not trust a company more simply because it uses generative AI [verify against the Thales source]. Adopting AI does not build confidence on its own. Companies have to show that data is handled responsibly, that permissions are appropriate and that automated decisions can be reviewed.What the summit will coverModerated by Neal Topf, CEO of Callzilla, the discussion will bring together leaders from customer experience, product, AI design and contact-centre operations to look at:How to move from scripted chatbots to AI agents that act across customer-facing workflows“Bounded autonomy”: letting agents work within defined permissions, policies and escalation rules, with human review for complex billing disputes, sensitive data requests and other high-impact decisionsGovernance basics for agentic systems, including access controls, monitoring, audit trails and clear rules for when an agent must stop and hand offHow contact-centre teams and AI agents can work side by side, and what that means for roles, training and service standardsModeratorNeal Topf, CEO, CallzillaFeatured speakersRizwan Sherif, Director of Customer Experience, Credit Repair CloudCalvin Hohener, Lead Product Manager, DialpadAnne Cantera, Founder, [confirm spelling: elementylintelligence]; Director of Omnimodal Design at a stealth AI startupBrian Jeppesen, Director, Contact Center Operations, Fertitta Entertainment, LLCTogether, the speakers span customer experience, product management, AI design and contact-centre operationsWho should attendCX, customer service and contact-centre leaders [adjust] who are evaluating or deploying agentic AI and want practical views on responsible deployment.Event sponsor: DialpadDialpad is an AI-powered communications and customer intelligence platform.Register now:About TechSommetTechSommet organizes virtual executive briefings, specialist panels, and industry summits that connect business and technology leaders around emerging technology and enterprise transformation.Media contact:TechSommet Events Team... |Gartner survey:“Gartner Survey Finds 87% of Customers Say Companies Using GenAI for Customer Service Must Provide Access to a Human Agent,” August 4, 2026. Thales: Digital Trust Index 2026. TechSommet is not affiliated with Gartner or Thales.

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TechSommet to Host“Transforming Customer Conversations with Agentic AI” Virtual Summit Tomorrow, October 13 News Provided By Techsommet LLC October 12, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Retail



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