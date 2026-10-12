Top Hat Engineering's Founder and CEO takes the keynote stage at London Conclave, earning recognition for AI/ML & Supply Chain Automation.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calem Harris, Founder and CEO of Top Hat Engineering Corp., was honoured as a Global Power Leader 2026 at the Global Business & Leadership Conclave 2026 in London. Calem also took the stage as a keynote speaker, joining an international programme dedicated to leadership, innovation and business transformation.

Organised by White Page International on 22 and 23 September at the House of Lords and the Victory Services Club, the Conclave brought together 125 leaders from more than 15 countries, alongside public figures and diplomatic representatives. Calem's participation as both a keynote speaker and an honouree highlighted his entrepreneurial journey and his work in advancing intelligent warehouse operations.

For Calem, the opportunity within supply chain automation begins with a fundamental question: how can businesses make their existing operations work more intelligently? His answer has been to place software, data and artificial intelligence at the centre of warehouse coordination, helping enterprises connect equipment, people and processes through a more unified approach.

With a foundation in systems engineering, Calem established Top Hat Engineering to address the limitations of conventional, hardware-driven integration. His vision positioned software as the coordinating force behind faster, more adaptable distribution, fulfilment and e-commerce operations.

Central to the company's offering is the Clarity Warehouse Optimization System (WOS), a proprietary platform that brings together warehouse execution, labour optimisation, inventory intelligence and operational visibility. Its products-including ClearFlow, ClearSlot, ClearTeam, ClearGear and ClearPick-are designed to help enterprises coordinate warehouse activities and make more informed operational decisions.

The company reports that its solutions have helped enterprise customers reduce labour costs by as much as 50 percent while improving productivity and scalability. These outcomes reflect the practical ambition behind Calem's approach: translating complex technology into measurable improvements on the warehouse floor.

His engineering experience also includes contributions to the development of automated technologies supporting more than 20 U.S. patents implemented across Fortune 500 organisations. This background connects his entrepreneurial leadership with hands-on experience of the technical challenges involved in large-scale automation.

As a keynote speaker at the London Conclave, Calem joined a platform where leaders from different sectors shared perspectives on the changing demands of business. His dual role as a speaker and award recipient brought together two central elements of the gathering: recognising professional achievement and giving leaders an opportunity to contribute to wider conversations.

The Conclave opened at the House of Lords with networking tea, leadership conversations, short interviews and a recognition ceremony. The programme continued the following day at the Victory Services Club's Carisbrooke Hall, featuring keynote addresses, transformation talks and award presentations.

Calem's Global Power Leader 2026 recognition marks an international milestone for the founder and the business he has built. As enterprises seek greater efficiency and adaptability from their supply chains, his work at Top Hat Engineering places operational intelligence at the centre of that effort-using software to turn disconnected activities into more coordinated, responsive operations.

Calem Harris

Top Hat Engineering

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Calem Harris Puts Supply Chain Intelligence in the Spotlight, Earns Global Power Leader 2026 Honour in London News Provided By White Page International October 12, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, U.S. Politics



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