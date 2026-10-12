12-Year-Old Gymnast Jocelyn“Joccy” James Earns Eastern Championships Bronze And Finishes Fourth All-Around At Region 8

Jocelyn "Joccy" James Eastern Championships Floor Exercise Bronze Medal

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A BREAKTHROUGH SEASON. A CHAMPIONSHIP FINISH.Jocelyn“Joccy” James Earns Eastern Championships Floor Bronze and Finishes Fourth All-Around at Region 8CLERMONT, FLORIDA - Jocelyn“Joccy” James of Orlando Metro Gymnastics capped her 2026 Level 9 season with a standout performance at the Women's Development Program Level 9 Eastern Championships, earning a bronze medal on floor exercise with a score of 9.500. She also finished fourth all-around at the Region 8 Championships with a score of 37.275, adding a silver medal on balance beam with a 9.450.A SEASON OF CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCESJocelyn's 2026 Level 9 season included several notable results:. Eastern Championships: Floor exercise bronze medal - 9.500. Region 8 Championships: Fourth all-around - 37.275; balance beam silver medal - 9.450. Florida State Championships: Floor exercise silver medal - 9.600. Magical Classic: All-around silver medal - 36.950, with multiple floor podium finishes. Sand Dollar Invitational: All-around silver medal - 36.675RESILIENCE THROUGH A DEMANDING SEASONJocelyn's results came during a season that included injuries. According to her season account, she competed in her final four meets-including State, Regionals, and Eastern Championships-with two broken pinky fingers. Despite these challenges, she continued to compete and delivered one of her most important results of the year on the Eastern Championships floor.“The season's defining moments were built on perseverance, steady development and the ability to compete when the pressure was highest.”- Jocelyn“Joccy” JamesLOOKING AHEAD: LEVEL 10 AND HOPESJocelyn is looking ahead to Level 10 and continuing to explore the Hopes pathway. Her progression from Level 4 in her first competitive season to Levels 7, 8, and 9 has included state and regional honors.During Level 8, she recorded a 38.675 all-around score, a 9.825 on uneven bars, and a 9.775 on floor exercise. These results provide a strong foundation for her next stage of development.ABOUT JOCELYN JAMESJocelyn“Joccy” James is a competitive gymnast from the Clermont, Florida, area who trains at Orlando Metro Gymnastics. She began competing in 2022 and has advanced through the USA Gymnastics Women's Development Program, earning state, regional, and Eastern Championships honors.OFFICIAL WEBSITEINSTAGRAMMEDIA CONTACTScott James, FatherPhone: 407-312-9078

Scotty J.

Jocelyn "Joccy" James

+1 407-312-9078

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12-Year-Old Gymnast Jocelyn“Joccy” James Earns Eastern Championships Bronze and Finishes Fourth All-Around at Region 8 News Provided By Jocelyn "Joccy" James October 12, 2026, 18:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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