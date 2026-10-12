Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy's 60Th Anniversary Cultural Tour Makes Powerful U.S. Debut In Los Angeles

Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy launched the U.S. leg of its 60th Anniversary Cultural Tour on October 9, 2026 at the Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA.

Sword dancers wield traditional blades in a dynamic Tai Ji formation, symbolizing harmony, peace, and balance.

Tai Ji Men practitioners deliver a powerful martial arts performance reflecting years of disciplined Qigong training.

Through music, martial arts, and stories of resilience, the grand performance inspires Southern California with a message of conscience, love, and peace.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following highly acclaimed performances in Canada, Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy launched the U.S. leg of its 60th Anniversary Cultural Tour on the evening of October 9 at the Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA. Blending orchestral music, martial arts, and youth choral performances, the showcase drew community leaders and audiences from across Southern California.In his welcome remarks, Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, Zhang-men-ren (Grandmaster) of Tai Ji Men, reflected on the significance of the 60-year milestone:“Over the course of a lifetime, sixty years represent the very essence of a person's journey. Yet placed within the long river of history, they are but a fleeting moment; set against the immensity of the universe, they are as insignificant as a speck of stardust. Life itself unfolds from one breath to the next. With every inhalation and exhalation, practitioners on the path of self-cultivation purify their hearts, cultivate their moral character, and embody the true meaning of life through selfless altruism. In the end, they return to the original home of the soul, having fulfilled the mission of this lifetime.”A Powerful U.S. Debut: Spreading Love and Peace Through Culture and the ArtsAddressing the pressures of modern urban life, the program opened with majestic selections by the World Peace and Love Orchestra, auspicious mythical creature performances, and traditional martial arts demonstrations. Practitioners blended traditional boxing, staff and fan routines, and flag formations with contemporary street-dance rhythms, bringing ancient cultural traditions to life and demonstrating that righteousness transcends form.The performance embodied a central martial arts principle: the ultimate purpose of martial strength is not combat, but the resolution of conflict. This Eastern wisdom of“overcoming force with gentleness and grace” resonated deeply with the audience, conveying a message of inner peace and reconciliation.A Self-Funded Journey of Dedication and HeartGrounded in years of Qigong practice and self-cultivation, the production was fully volunteer-driven, with performers taking personal leave and self-funding their travel. Guided by Dr. Hong, practitioners crafted every detail-from original music to handmade costumes and props-to convey love, peace, and positive energy.Stories of Resilience Behind the ScenesBehind the stage lights were moving stories of perseverance and personal growth:The Golden Peacock: Lorraine Huang, who portrayed the Golden Peacock, shared that fellow Tai Ji Men practitioners had hand-stitched the fan's more than 100 peacock eyes, one stitch at a time. Symbolizing a light that illuminates the pure hearts of humanity, the golden peacock fan radiates vibrant energy with every graceful sweep, inspiring people to face life's challenges with purity, steadfastness, and positivity, even in turbulent times. Huang added that by performing with a joyful heart, she gathered the energy shared among the performers and transformed it into a brilliant beacon of hope for all.Overcoming Physical Limits: Hsieh Tsai-Tung, 54, a member of the Dragon, Lion, and Flag formations, suffered a severe left tibia fracture in a car accident nine years ago that shattered the bone into eight pieces. Although doctors warned he might never run normally again, Hsieh practiced Qigong through visualization daily while bedridden. His remarkable recovery eventually allowed him to perform high-energy formations alongside practitioners in their twenties-a milestone that filled him with deep gratitude.Finding Wisdom in an Unexpected Role: Wayne Hung, who portrayed Pigsy (Zhu Bajie) from Journey to the West, initially hesitated to play a character often portrayed as lazy and greedy. Through rehearsals, he came to recognize Pigsy as a reflection of human weaknesses that everyone must acknowledge and overcome. Pigsy's perseverance through hardship to complete the pilgrimage inspired Hung to continue refining his own character in daily life.Southern California Audiences Praise the PerformanceThe showcase drew enthusiastic responses from attendees:Mary Ann praised the vibrant, uplifting atmosphere, saying the performance's message of love and peace left her feeling serene and inspired.Jacob Chen commended the program's diversity, which brought together modern storytelling, fairy tales, and traditional martial arts across generations to promote harmony and goodwill.Wanda Richardson praised the dancers, vivid colors, and personal stories, emphasizing that love is what the world needs most today.Angeles Jackie Wilds shared that she was deeply moved by the angel performance, which reminded her that angels walk among us every day.Spreading Seeds of Love and Peace WorldwideSpanning six decades and cultural exchanges across 123 countries, Tai Ji Men's journey demonstrates how people can transcend cultural and religious differences through a shared commitment to love and peace. From the performers' dedication to the audience's heartfelt responses, the showcase offered more than two hours of artistic expression-it shared a message of love, conscience, and hope that audiences could carry into their daily lives.From Los Angeles, Tai Ji Men hopes to inspire more people to connect heart to heart, allowing the seeds of love and peace to take root and flourish across Southern California and beyond.

Amy Chen

Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy

+1 626-314-3093

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Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy's 60th Anniversary Cultural Tour Makes Powerful U.S. Debut in Los Angeles News Provided By Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy October 12, 2026, 18:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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