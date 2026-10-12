Blue Plate Mayonnaise Kicks Off Centennial Celebration With New Cookbook, Dressed

Dressed: 100 Years of Blue Plate Mayonnaise and the Foodways of the Gulf South Cover Image

Backyard Burger Photo Credit Katie Graves

Peach Cobbler Photo Credit Katie Graves

Featuring more than 100 recipes and stories from Gulf South cooks and chefs, Dressed celebrates the foodways, traditions and people behind Blue Plate's legacy.

- Dan Trahant, Blue Plate Director of MarketingNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Plate Mayonnaise Kicks Off 100-Year Celebration with“Dressed,” a New Cookbook Spotlighting Gulf South Foodways“Dressed: 100 Years of Blue Plate Mayonnaise and the Foodways of the Gulf South” shares 100+ recipes from chefs and cooks across Louisiana, the Gulf Coast and the Southeast; on sale Oct. 15, now available for preorderAs Blue Plate Mayonnaise approaches its 100th anniversary, the New Orleans-born brand is looking beyond its own history with a new cookbook that celebrates the people, dishes and traditions that have shaped the food culture of the Gulf South. Available Oct. 15,“Dressed: 100 Years of Blue Plate Mayonnaise and the Foodways of the Gulf South” brings together more than 100 recipes with vivid storytelling by James Beard Award-winning author Cheryl Slocum and photography by Denny Culbert, whose work appears in the James Beard Award-winning cookbooks“Mosquito Supper Club” and“Cure.”In the Gulf South, as the book explains,“getting dressed” is a way of approaching life. It's adding something that transforms the ordinary into something worth sharing, making everything a little more joyful. You dress in your Sunday best to honor tradition. You dress up for Mardi Gras to embrace creativity and joie de vivre. And you dress a po-boy because food is how the South shows love.Founded in New Orleans in 1927, Blue Plate has grown alongside these traditions, becoming a familiar ingredient in kitchens across Louisiana, the Gulf Coast and the broader Southeast. The cookbook features 15 contributors from across the South whose recipes span generations, backgrounds and styles of cooking but share a common thread: food as a way of preserving place, family and memory. Contributors and their featured recipes include:Emeril Lagasse, Emeril's, Emeril's Delmonico, NOLA (New Orleans): Crabmeat RemickLucas McKinney, Josephine's (Houston): Redfish on the Half Shell with Lemon RemouladeJustin Kennedy, Parkway Bakery & Tavern (New Orleans): Fried Shrimp Po-BoyRoscoe Hall, chef and artist (Birmingham, Ala.): Satsuma Roasted Game HensEmily Shaya, Pomegranate Hospitality (New Orleans): Emily Shaya's Famous Red Beans and RiceRobert St. John, New South Restaurant Group (Hattiesburg, Miss.): Backyard Burgers with Comeback SauceBo Reily, Wm. B. Reily & Co., Inc. (New Orleans): Fried Bologna Sandwich aka Dad's Super SandwichMichael Gulotta, Tana (Metairie, La.): Braciolone with Red GravyPeter Nguyen, Banh Mi Boys (Metairie, New Orleans and Mandeville, La.; Modesto, Calif.): Char Siu Rib Banh Mi with Chili Crisp-Soy AioliJolie Meaux, Porch Wine & Gravy (Lafayette, La.): Chicken and Sausage Gumbo with Potato SaladArkesha Baquet, Lil' Dizzy's Cafe (New Orleans): Smothered Pork Chops with Onion Gravy and Baquet Family Creole SeasoningJulie Vaucresson, Vaucresson Sausage Co. (New Orleans): Julie Vaucresson's RémouladeTony Hietbrink, Bourrée and Boucherie (New Orleans): Fried Chicken MayoHannah Jobe, Blue Plate Mayonnaise (New Orleans): Bobby Jean's Garden SaladCheryl Slocum,“Dressed” author (Birmingham, Ala.): Spiced Sandwich CookiesOrganized around the ways people gather and share food,“Dressed” moves from everyday meals and simple sandwiches to backyard cookouts, celebrations and Sunday suppers. Alongside recipes from Blue Plate's own kitchen, the collection captures the many, and sometimes surprising, ways Southern cooks use Blue Plate to turn even the simplest dishes into something worth savoring. Dishes range from staples like shrimp and grits, mac and cheese and debris po-boys to elevated grilled cheese, root beer-glazed ham and lemon pound cake.“Blue Plate's story has always been written by the families, neighbors, restaurants and grocers of the Gulf South who've kept us in their kitchens and on their shelves for nearly a hundred years,” Blue Plate director of marketing Dan Trahant said.“'Dressed' is our love letter back to them. We wanted to spotlight the culture that shaped us and give people a glimpse into the slice of the world we're lucky to call home.”“Dressed” is a celebration of heritage, the food that brings people together and what it means to pass a good time – one well-dressed bite at a time. The book features 256 pages and is available for preorder now through Hoffman Media, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop ($39.95, ISBN 978-1-971708-04-1).“A 100th anniversary only comes once, and we're honored that Blue Plate chose 83 Press to publish the book celebrating it. As a family-owned company ourselves, we've always admired a brand that has held a place at Southern family tables for generations. Working with the Blue Plate team has been a privilege, and we hope Dressed becomes a book that families cook from and pass down for years to come," said Eric Hoffman, President & CEO, Hoffman Media, LLC.About Blue PlateMayonnaiseFounded in 1927 in New Orleans, Blue PlateMayonnaise has been bringing rich, authentic Southern flavor to tables for generations. As the largest family-owned mayonnaise brand in the United States, Blue Plate continues to be made with its egg-yolk-only recipe. A staple across the South, Blue Plate is the official mayonnaise of po-boys and a go-to for classic Southern dishes, from potato salad to burgers and beyond. Whether at the family table, the tailgate or the neighborhood counter, Blue Plate delivers the flavor Southerners know and trust. That's the Good Stuff. For more information, visit blueplatemayo.###

Victoria Fuselier

Scurfield Group

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Blue Plate Mayonnaise Kicks Off Centennial Celebration With New Cookbook, Dressed News Provided By Reily Foods Company October 12, 2026, 18:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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