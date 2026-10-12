Delta Price Targets Split After Q3 Results A Look At Some Key Analyst Takes



Susquehanna lowered its target to $95 from $100 while maintaining a 'Positive' rating, citing results that exceeded its estimates despite falling short of consensus.

According to The Fly, Argus lowered its price target on Delta to $95 from $105 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. Delta delayed the launch of its nonstop Atlanta–Riyadh service until March 2027, citing evolving regional developments and prioritizing customer and employee safety.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) shares were in the spotlight on Monday after analysts issued mixed price-target revisions following the airline's third-quarter results.

According to The Fly, BMO Capital raised its price target on Delta to $105 from $100 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating. The firm said Delta's third-quarter results were in line with expectations, while its fourth-quarter outlook was better than anticipated.

BMO pointed to Delta's ability to generate free cash flow and pay down debt despite significantly higher fuel costs, saying this highlighted the airline's diversified business model. The firm also argued that analyst consensus may underestimate Delta's unit revenue outlook into the first quarter of 2027 and more broadly across 2027, while acknowledging that visibility remains low.

DAL shares were down about 1.6% at the time of writing on Monday.

Argus Sees Buying Opportunity After Earnings

According to The Fly, Argus lowered its price target on Delta to $95 from $105 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The firm cited Delta's third-quarter earnings-per-share miss but viewed the post-earnings sell-off as a buying opportunity.

Argus sees potential benefits from easing jet fuel costs and growth in Delta's loyalty program. The firm pointed to Delta's balance sheet and its plan to repurchase $1 billion in shares by 2028, The Fly reported.

Seaport And Susquehanna Assess Delta's Q3 Performance

According to The Fly, Seaport Research raised its price target on Delta to $100 from $95 and maintained a 'Buy' rating. The firm said fuel costs had masked otherwise solid third-quarter results and that the results added credibility to Delta's long-term targets.

Susquehanna lowered its price target on Delta to $95 from $100 while maintaining a 'Positive' rating, The Fly reported. The firm updated its estimates following the airline's third-quarter results, which fell below consensus but exceeded Susquehanna's expectations, supported by a slightly better operating margin and marginally lower-than-expected fuel costs.

Delta Delays Atlanta–Riyadh Service Until March 2027

Separately, Delta announced that it would delay the planned launch of its nonstop Atlanta–Riyadh service until March 2027 amid evolving developments in the region. The company said the safety and security of customers and employees would continue to guide its operational decisions.

Delta added that it remains in contact with government and aviation partners, including Saudia and Riyadh Air, as it monitors the situation. The airline also reiterated its long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia.

How Retail Views DAL

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained 'extremely bullish,' with message volume at 'high' levels over the past 24 hours.

DAL stock has gained over 15% year-to-date.

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