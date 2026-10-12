Bernstein Cuts Boeing Price Target To $278, Flags No Clear Visibility On Cash Flow



The firm said Boeing's challenges came on top of the aviation industry's downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Last week, TD Cowen lowered its price target on Boeing to $240 from $250 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. Boeing is set to report Q3 2026 results on October 27, with analysts estimating revenue of about $25 billion and a loss of $0.02 per share, according to Fiscal AI.

Boeing Co. (BA) shares were in focus on Monday after Bernstein lowered its price target on the stock to $278 from $298, while maintaining an 'Outperform' rating.

According to The Fly, Bernstein noted that Boeing has been recovering from a difficult 2018–2023 period marked by 737 MAX accidents, 787 structural nonconformities, certification delays and significant defense charges. The firm said these challenges came on top of the aviation industry's downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Bernstein credited CEO Kelly Ortberg, who took over in August 2024, with leading the recovery and said progress had been made on key programs across Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) and Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS).

However, the firm said labor issues, certification delays and production-process challenges remain. Bernstein also said it did not yet have clear visibility into Boeing's cash flow outlook.

BA shares were trading marginally lower at the time of writing on Monday.

TD Cowen Cuts Target, Barclays Initiates Coverage

Last week, TD Cowen lowered its price target on Boeing to $240 from $250 while maintaining a 'Buy' rating, as part of its third-quarter earnings preview for the aerospace and defense sector.

TD Cowen described the sector's recent de-rating as 'disorderly,' saying it created some opportunities. The firm also said missile framework and ship contracts could bolster backlogs at select defense companies.

When Is Boeing Reporting Earnings?

Boeing is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2026 results on October 27, before the market opens.

Analysts expect revenue of approximately $25 billion and a loss of $0.02 per share, according to Fiscal AI.

Retail View On BA

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'Neutral,' while message volume was 'Extremely High' over the past 24 hours.

One bullish user said the defense sector remained weak but noted that the RSI and MACD indicators were flattening and beginning to turn higher, while charts showed signs of a potential bottom forming within the current range.

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BA shares have dropped over 12% year-to-date.

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