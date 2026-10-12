Indians In UAE Warned Against Fraudulent Visa Agencies Promising Overseas Jobs

Indian nationals in the UAE have been advised to exercise caution when dealing with visa and migration processing agencies that promise overseas employment or residency permits, following complaints against firms allegedly failing to deliver services after collecting fees.

In a post on X on Monday, The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates said they had“received complaints” from Indian nationals against certain visa and migration processing agencies operating outside India, including in the UAE.

According to the advisory, these agencies promote third-country employment and residency visa services through social media advertisements, collect fees from applicants and subsequently fail to provide the promised services or refunds.

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The missions urged Indian nationals to verify the credibility of private visa processing agencies rather than relying solely on social media advertisements, particularly when dealing with firms operating outside India.

The message by the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates stated,“Do not rely solely on social media advertisements or blindly believe private visa processing agencies especially those operating from outside India.”

Indian nationals planning to travel abroad for employment or residency have been advised to verify visa requirements, application procedures and authorised channels directly with the embassy or consulate of the destination country in their country of residence.

Applicants should also consult the concerned country's official government and embassy websites for accurate and updated visa information, rather than depending on third-party agencies.

The missions also warned Indian nationals against paying fees to agencies claiming they could secure visa approval, stressing that the final decision rests with the government of the destination country.

The advisory stated,“Never pay any amount based on promises of visa approval; no agencies can guarantee a visa, as this is solely the decision of the issuing government.”

Indian nationals seeking employment or residency opportunities abroad have been urged to exercise due diligence before paying fees or sharing personal information with visa processing intermediaries.

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